Sleigh your cravings: How to curb binge eating this festive season

The promise of an indulgent feast around Christmas and New Year excites the foodie in us, and it leads to a lot of binge-eating as well. The holiday season, with its abundance of delectable treats, often becomes a battleground between our desire to indulge in and our commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. If you found this extremely relatable, you’re at the right place. We’ve got expert guidance on how to curb binge eating during the holiday season.

Whether it’s the irresistible aroma of freshly baked plum cakes and pies, extensive buffet spreads, or the seemingly endless supply of treats, the festive season tests our willpower like no other. But fear not, we’ve got some amazing nutritionist-approved ways on how to curb binge eating during the holiday season. We got in touch with Ms. Huda Shaikh Khan, clinical dietitian, nutritionist, and certified diabetes educator, and she has the best tips that will help you keep your health in check this festive season. Ms. Khan also shares her expert advice on Coto, a social community platform exclusively for women.

Tips on how to curb binge eating during the holiday season

Eat the healthy fare first

The most essential advice on how to curb binge eating is to begin your meals with a portion of salad or sauteed veggies, minus the heavy dressing, of course. Then slowly move on to a grilled or roasted appetiser, followed by the main course. This way, you’re less likely to binge eat. By filling up on fibre and protein first, you’ll be full for longer periods and this in turn will help you stop binge eating.

Do not skip meals

This is something every dietician will tell you, and so does Ms. Huda Shaikh Khan. If you think that skipping a meal on the day you have a party will help you to consume fewer calories, you’re mistaken. Doing this will make you prone to overeating as it can make you hungrier than ever. Instead, make sure you enjoy a wholesome and nutritious breakfast, lunch and snacks like you would on any other day.

Holiday meals aren’t everyday meals

The key measure on how to curb your binge eating is to remember this. Remind yourself that the holiday season is a special time, and it will last a while. So, taking things slow and relishing one festive treat at a time will be the best approach, instead of binging on everything all at once. A couple of indulgences here and there won’t harm you as these will prevent you from binge eating later.

Watch your alcohol intake

According to a study, drinking too much alcohol can compel you to binge eat. When you drink a lot, it makes you feel dehydrated and hungry, thus leading you to eat even more than you would normally eat. Another thing about alcohol is that it lowers your inhibitions. You are less likely to feel guilty when you are binge eating. Hence, limiting your alcohol intake or avoiding it altogether is a great tip on how to curb binge eating.

Don’t miss your workouts

The holiday mood can make you feel slightly laid-back about working out, but be extra mindful to include some physical activity in your routine. Working out keeps you active, brings you closer to your goals, and also teaches you to be mindful. Even if you cannot pack in an extensive workout session in your schedule, make sure to walk for at least 30 minutes a day.

Plan well in advance

Make your meal planning easier by checking the menu of the party you are heading to. This way, you’ll know on what to fill up on and what to let go of. You can also consume a healthy snack like Greek yogurt, fruits, or fox nuts before heading out to a party. Avoid heading to a party on an empty stomach as you’re more likely to binge eat. Even when you’re at the party, drink a glass of water at least 15 minutes before your meal, and choose a smaller plate to eat your food on.

