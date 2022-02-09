GetFitWithLSA Ep. 1: Krishna Shroff’s S&C (Strength & Conditioning) training

Our celebrity trainer for this episode of #GetFitWithLSA is Fitness Expert, Krishna Shroff, who’ll be taking us through a home-friendly, strength and conditioning (S&C) set.

Given the current situation, we understand that working out at gyms may not be your best bet. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t meet your fitness goals at home. With #GetFitWithLSA, we’re kicking off this month on a fitness-first note, teaming up with industry professionals from various strides of fitness, who will be taking us through quick-yet-effective workout routines designed to keep you fit, right at home. For our first episode, we’re joined by Fitness Expert, Krishna Shroff working us through an intense strength and conditioning routine today. Here’s all about our post-workout chat.

#GetFitWithLSA: Krishna Shroff – interview

Take us back to the beginning, what’s the story behind your passion for fitness?

Five and a half years ago, I had my first break-up and things were rough for me. In times like these, we tend to slowly merge into one, prioritize people than we should, and in the process, lose ourselves a little. But as that cloud passed, I realized that I needed to do something for myself, and that’s where fitness really kicked in. Sure, lots of physical changes followed but the mental shift I had was considerably more impactful, and after that, there was simply no looking back. I knew this is it. Today I feel like I own every gym I walk into, not just my own.

Today, the Shroffs are fitness icons in the industry, we’ve seen your father as we’ve seen Tiger make their own strides in fitness, but how does your style stand out?

I think we have very similar styles. My mom’s my training partner, she comes to the gym with me every day, and oh, she really does keep up and even surpass, which is a huge motivation for me. Also, contrary to popular belief, men and women can definitely train the same.

What’s your biggest pet peeve about people at the gym?

Ego lifting. I think people lift significantly more than they should without the correct form and technique, which, I believe, is the name of the game. You mess this up, and you won’t achieve the growth or reach the targets you set.

With thousands of young women looking up to you, who do you look up to?

Tiger, without a doubt. He’s the one who really supported me and made me believe that I could do this. Seeing how far I’ve been able to come and the things I overcame, the push, the grind, and the mental shift I told you about, Tiger is definitely my biggest inspiration.

To these very same women looking to kickstart 2022 on a fitness-forward note, what advice would you give them?

I’d say run your own race, you know. Focus on finding your own path. It’s definitely easy and tempting to compare ourselves to the next guy or girl, and all the more today with social media. Social media isn’t always showing you the purest or the most honest side of one’s fitness journey, it’s just the highlights. Understand and accept that everyone’s journey is different. It’s going to be a f*cking roller-coaster ride but definitely worth it in the end. Also, strive to be better than yesterday.

I’ve always been curious about celebrity fitness, is there a secret mix behind all those six-packs and perfectly toned bodies?

I think the only aspect that differentiates celebrity fitness compared to an average guy, is the fact that the actor needs to get fit or build a body aesthetic to suit a certain role. The training that goes into that is highly specific. However, everyone’s as capable as the other person is.

Bust a myth for us – Is working out every day truly helpful? Or what’s the recommended frequency of training sessions according to you?

100% subjective to the individual. It completely depends on what you’re looking to achieve and how much you can handle. I mean, I’ve tried the once-a-day routine, the three-hours-a-day routine, even the twice-a-day routine, and then figured out what suits me best. I typically have 45-minute workouts twice a day. Starting off with S&C, then I get my weight training out of the way, and I really feel like that puts me in a great mental space for the rest of the day. Evenings vary, but I prefer doing some cardio.

Everybody has that one tune that sets them into the mood for a workout, which is it for you?

Anything without lyrics. When I’m working out, I’m zoned in and I hate it when lyrics of a song distract me, it just throws me off my rhythm and pace sometimes. I think a sick, pumped-up beat that keeps my energy going is all I need.

