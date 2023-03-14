Lifestyle Expert Luke Coutinho on holistic health and guiding Mahesh Babu

Luke Coutinho is a wellness expert who motivates people to take preventative measures for their health and lifestyle. He has come to be known as someone who inspires people to live a holistic lifestyle.

A healthy lifestyle does not only mean eating nutritious food but also taking care of your emotional, mental and overall well-being. Holistic wellness addresses the mental, emotional, social, spiritual, and physical aspects of health and has gained popularity in recent times. Wellness expert Luke Coutinho sees life through the prism of simple routines and long-standing customs. Like many who dabble in the wellness pool, he has become known because of his straightforward approach and return-to-nature philosophy. He has been navigating trends and rediscovering the way we think about fitness and diet because he is convinced that nature has the answer to all of our questions. Luke Coutinho began his career as a nutritionist before branching out into other fields and is now a holistic lifestyle coach, wellness entrepreneur, author, health expert, and more.

In a conversation with the Integrative and Lifestyle Expert Luke Coutinho:

How has your journey been from being a DJ to an Integrative and Lifestyle Expert?

Back in the day, I worked part-time on weekends at my cousin’s restaurant in Goa waiting tables, working in the kitchen, manning the bar and getting interested in the role of the DJ. I would sit through the parties and observe people dancing to the tunes of the DJ with so much thrill. One night, the DJ didn’t turn up, so I took on the role of the DJ and that’s how I took to this new role with a passion. I then started to work as a DJ at different times of the day and night, attending a bit of college in the day and somehow, pulling through the three years of college.

Then, I got into the hospitality sector for some time and moved to a multinational company with postings in Dubai, London and Qatar, before moving back to India and working with IBM for 10 years. I kept studying nutrition on the side, as a hobby. When I started to work in the corporate sector, I noticed how the top management of companies neglected their health. They had great positions, and travelled the world but had poor health. I looked into this gap and realized that all that needed to be changed was their lifestyle. I began to help and consult for free with a few people and was able to change their health and lives. Soon I had to make a choice between continuing a stable job with a great salary and position or quitting to start my own business in the health space. I was resisting this change as I was very fearful of what lay in the future. But I decided to follow my heart, gathered courage and quit my job to be a health coach. That was and is the best decision of my life.

Is there any specific motto you follow in your life for healthy well-being?

It’s about growing a little in each of the four pillars of lifestyle day by day – balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox and making it work in tandem with each other. I also never follow a diet plan as my body’s requirements are very dynamic and change from day to day. I am mindful. I listen to my body and give it food, rest, activity and sleep according to what it is asking for.

What are some myths you would want to burst about dieting or working out?

You need to eat less and work out more to burn fat – I do not subscribe to the idea of eating less and working out more. That is damaging to your muscles, metabolism and everything. In fact, your body will gain more weight than it can burn because it is stress on your body. The key to successful and sustainable weight loss is not just about cutting calories and increasing exercise. Restrictive diets and excessive exercise regimes can lead to a slowdown in metabolism and hormonal imbalances, which can make it harder to lose weight in the long run. Eat according to your workout. If you have trained heavily, eat well. Eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of whole foods, healthy fats, and proteins, along with regular strength training exercises to build lean muscle mass. The more lean muscles you have, the more efficient the fat-burn process.

Cardio helps lose weight – Cardio is undoubtedly a great form of exercise, but relying solely on it is often overrated. Many people treat cardio as a box-ticking chore when it can be so much more than that. When done right, cardio can improve your strength, heart and lung capacity, stamina, and endurance. However, a workout program that only includes cardio is likely to fail you in many ways. It’s crucial to focus on building muscle, lean muscle in particular. You don’t necessarily have to go to the gym for that; you can achieve it by using your body weight or resistance bands too. Building muscle is not just for aesthetics, but also for enhancing your health beyond looks. Lean muscle promotes longevity and maintains good metabolic health, bone health, posture, energy levels and so much more.

Mental as well as emotional health is equally important. What would you suggest one should do for better mental and emotional well-being?

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to cultivating better mental and emotional well-being, there is one thing in particular that I find common in people who struggle with emotions i.e. resistance. The moment we start resisting what is, we start creating our own suffering. Always trying to be in control of things and forcing things to be the way they want to be is a major cause of stress in today’s world. Exert control on things that you can control, but on what you cannot, gracefully accept. There is so much power in acceptance, and going with the flow.

Many people have the tendency to stress eat. How do you suggest one should deal with it?

Heal your relationship with food, cultivate mindfulness, and practice self-restraint to avoid instant gratification with food. These are the three most effective ways to address stress eating. No amount of food can ever heal emotions. To avoid stress eating, we must first be able to accept that it is okay to feel bad or unhappy, accept the situation, acknowledge those feelings and find a way to work through those challenges. Even meditating, stepping out for a walk, deep breathing, and sitting in silence are helpful ways to allow you to process your emotions. Food might make us feel better, but it is only for that very moment. It does nothing to address the challenge or difficulties. Understanding this makes it easier for us to develop emotional intelligence.

A disturbed sleep cycle is often a cause of mismanaged stress. What tips would you suggest for the same?

Absolutely. Our resilience towards emotions is at its lowest when we are sleep deprived. We can be snappy, groggy, irritable and easily angered if we haven’t slept well the night before. If your cause of stress is lack of sleep, then no amount of meditation or yoga is ever going to work, because the root cause still needs to be addressed.

Some tips for a good night’s rest are:

Build a sleep routine by going to sleep and waking up around the same time every day.

Sleep in a pitch-dark environment, as sleep is a light-sensitive process.

Silence your mind before sleeping. It could be through journaling, reflections or expressing it to your loved ones.

Use the time just before your bedtime wisely. It is your sacred hour. Pretty much what you do at this time determines your quality of sleep. Steer clear of disturbing conversations and stimulating content. Use this time to relax.

Expose yourself to daily sunshine every morning for 15-20 mins.

How important is a detox according to you? Be it a food detox or a social media detox?

With respect to food, the best and most natural way to cleanse is to follow the cycles of nature and observe a sunset-to-sunrise fast. This means you finish an early dinner, give your digestive system a break for 12 hours and only break it post-sunrise. This is by far the most effective way to fast. One could extend it to 14 or 16 hours depending on their hunger cues. A cleanse from social media and a constant bombardment of content is also essential. Today, all of us are exposed to more content than our brain is capable of handling. Social media is designed to release dopamine in our brains, providing us with a sense of satisfaction and pleasure when we receive likes, comments, or notifications. However, excessive use of social media can lead to dopamine depletion, which can result in a decrease in feelings of pleasure and happiness. When we become addicted to the dopamine hits that come with social media use, our brains can become desensitized to dopamine, requiring more and more of it to achieve the same level of satisfaction. This can lead to a vicious cycle of overuse and depletion, which can have negative effects on our mental health and well-being.

How was it guiding Mahesh Babu on a wellness path? What are his wellness goals?

Mahesh Babu and I are working closely together on building a solid lifestyle plan for him that works for his goals, career, life and his personal growth. I have an integrative nutritionist and registered dietitian, Ami who is also working alongside me to personalize his nutrition, exercise, sleep, emotional wellness and spiritual wellness plan. It has been an incredible journey so far, and we have lots more ahead of us. Mahesh Babu is with us not just to achieve a good physique. It is also to achieve it the right way and create a well-rounded life that nurtures him both now and in the future. This means focusing on crucial aspects of wellness and prevention like healthy DNA, angiogenesis, prevention, immunity, gut health, mindset changes, handling stress on a day-to-day basis, and achieving fulfilment in his personal life.

Different people come together with different ideologies. How did you blend both your visions together? Did your views contradict or was it easygoing?

For personalities like Mahesh Babu, being in the showbiz industry where the glitz and glam reign supreme, it is important to build a good physique. But it is equally essential to do it correctly without resorting to fads, trends, unregulated supplements and adopting extreme measures. That’s where integrative and holistic health and our expertise come in. Mahesh Babu has kept a very holistic approach towards health since the very beginning and has always believed in working with the body, and not against it. He is a staunch believer in balance and lifestyle, and that makes us a great team.

