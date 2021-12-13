3 major lifestyle trends for 2022, according to Pinterest

Are you already curious about what the new year holds? In a study conducted by Pinterest, here are the biggest lifestyle trends you can look forward to.

What will be the top lifestyle trends of 2022? With the end of the year fast approaching, Pinterest is looking ahead to the incoming trends in decoration, fashion, beauty, travel and even cooking. After another year of lockdowns, restrictions and often gloomy news, internet users are looking for originality and colour, and they’re certainly not averse to breaking with convention.

With 400 million users worldwide, Pinterest has identified 175 emerging lifestyle trends that may well shape 2022.

The return of retro

When it comes to beauty, watch out for eyelids, teeth and even skin being adorned with jewels in 2022. The platform observed a 145% increase in searches for “dermal piercing unique” and a 100% increase for “crystal eye makeup.” Similarly, dental jewellery continues to prove popular, with searches up 85%. Finally, rhinestone pedicures are emerging as a new trend, with an increase of over 150% in searches on Pinterest.

Originality is also on the agenda for nails and hair. Galaxy nail art has seen searches up 115%, for example. And hair looks set to go out of the ordinary in 2022, with the mullet making a comeback with searches up 190%. But naturalness is in the spotlight too, it seems, with short natural hairstyles seeing searches increase by 185%.

In fashion, pearls will be adorning women and men alike. Searches for “pearl wedding decorations” have seen an increase of 185% in searches, while searches for pearl necklaces for men are up sevenfold on the platform.

After a year filled with gloomy news, colour has caught users’ attention with a 140% increase in searches for electric blue outfits. On the other hand, goth style is breaking through in an offbeat way, with growing interest in goth pyjamas (+185%) and baby clothes (+120%)!

If originality is the order of the day, the traditional checkerboard pattern looks set to make a comeback just about everywhere, from fingernails (+165% searches) to checkerboard tile floors (+5x searches). All of which shows a certain level of interest in retro trends among younger generations.

Wellbeing at home

Feeling good at home has never been so important after we all spent so much time there. And post-lockdown trends are still going strong. On Pinterest, users have been searching for Aphrodite-aesthetic wallpaper ideas in droves (+180%), while plants continue to be a focus of user interest, with a 175% increase in searches for “stair gardens,” and “floral ceiling” searches up threefold.

Internet users are continuing to improve their interiors, with every space in the home becoming a source of inspiration. Searches for luxury laundry room ideas have increased 11x, for example. Home interiors are also being optimized for four-legged friends. Searches for “luxury dog room” have increased by 115%, while the “catify your home” trend has seen a fourfold increase in searches on the platform.

Wellness extends to spirituality too, it seems. The question “How to protect your energy” saw searches up by 60%, while searches for “How to raise your vibration” jumped by 145%. Aura colours caught the attention of Pinterest users too, with searches up 36x on the platform.

Plus, money issues, another popular topic on social networks like TikTok, form part of the 2022 trends, from investment tips (+195%) to financial education (+155%).

A taste for travel

While travel may have been limited in 2021, the taste for adventure has not diminished. Searches for the best all-inclusive resorts have doubled, for example. But, most of all, internet users have been getting a taste for escapism thanks to international cuisine. Traditional Norwegian recipes saw a 120% increase in searches, while users discovered the Philippines thanks to “authentic” recipes (+35%) and Russia with “traditional” food (+3x). Africa is also a source of culinary trends, with traditional South African recipes (+150%) and traditional Arabic cuisine (2x).

See all the trends highlighted in the Pinterest Predicts 2022 report.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.