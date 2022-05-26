Include these 7 liver-cleansing foods in your diet this summer

If you are someone who is always feeling bloated or struggling with digestive issues, chances are that your liver isn’t living its best life. These foods will help improve your overall liver health.

Given our lifestyle, the liver often ends up being neglected. It performs many functions for the body. From removing toxins from the blood, converting lactate into energy, metabolising alcohol, regulating the fat, protein, and carbohydrate content in the blood, activating enzymes, and storing essential vitamins, minerals and glycogen, the human body wouldn’t even function properly if the liver isn’t taken good care of. While the liver already self-cleanses, one of the easy way to detox it further and maintain good liver health is through a balanced, nutritious diet. Make way for these liver-cleansing foods to take care of your liver this summer.

Liver-cleansing foods you need this summer

Lemon

Whatever your body needs, citrus fruits will always have a whole lot of benefits. It is loaded with vitamin C, which works as a detoxifying agent for the body, prevents dehydration in the scorching summer heat and also helps you stay cool. It also has cleansing properties, which makes it a great option for liver-cleansing foods. From nimbu pani to lemon rice, you get as creative as you want to include this in your diet.

Moringa

There’s nothing like green vegetables when it comes to taking care of your liver. Moringa is a popular green vegetable that aids bile secretion, further leading to detoxification and better digestion. There have been several studies as well that prove that moringa treats the symptoms of liver fibrosis.

Green tea

Green tea is famous for being high in antioxidants called catechins. In fact, green tea became famous in the Indian market for its detoxifying properties. It is proven to improve the enzyme levels in the liver and reduce oxidative stress and fat deposits in the liver, according to a study. It was also found that people who consume green tea on a regular basis have fewer chances of developing liver cancer, making this a great liver-cleansing food to include in your diet.

Turmeric

One of the most popular and powerful spices in your kitchen, turmeric is also one of the liver-cleansing foods you can get. It maintains a healthy liver by protecting against liver damage and regenerating healthy liver cells. It also leads to better production of bile and improves the way the gall bladder functions. Do not forget to add a pinch of this wonder spice to all your dishes. Or just sip on a glass of warm turmeric latte before bed.

Walnuts

Walnuts pack in a whole lot of health benefits. It is a rich source of arginine, an amino acid that is known for its liver-cleansing properties. It is also rich in glutathione and omega-3 fatty acids that help in the detoxification of the liver. Pop in some soaked walnuts in the morning or have them as it is every day to get a healthier liver.

Coffee

Your morning cup of coffee has more benefits than you know of. One of the best liver-cleansing foods, coffee protects the liver from a range of diseases. In a study, it has been proven that drinking coffee prevents the liver from cirrhosis or permanent damage in people who are suffering from chronic liver diseases. Regular consumption of coffee prevents the buildup of fat and collagen in the liver, which are the two main markers of most liver diseases.