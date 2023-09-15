Luke Coutinho on holistic living and his pick of homegrown brands for wellness enthusiasts

If the old adage, ‘prevention is better than cure’ is anything to go by then Luke Coutinho is the guy to help you achieve that. On his website, he introduces himself as “neither a God nor a Guru. I am not a healer or a doctor or a cult leader.” Instead, it’s the field of integrative and preventive lifestyle medicine that he sees himself as a mentor of. With an Instagram following of over 500k followers, Luke Coutinho is a wellness, nutrition and life coach all rolled into one. Taking his experience one step forward he founded YouCare Lifestyle, a holistic marketplace for all your health and lifestyle needs.

“Amidst our hurry to build careers, relationships, wealth and acquire more and more, we must never forget the old saying that ‘health is wealth’. Without health, nothing really matters. We may have wealth, but we cannot enjoy it,” says Luke Coutinho as we talk to him about his journey into clean eating and healthy living as well as investigate the options to help you achieve the same. With about 400 brands and over 7500 products on the YouCare Lifestyle by Luke Coutinho platform, there is a huge array of verified health-oriented products for your target issues.

Before we delve into the world of YouCare Lifestyle by Luke Coutinho, it’s important to understand his primary concept of ‘integrative medicine’ and how can we imbibe it into our lifestyle. “Integrative medicine is an approach to healthcare that combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. The goal is to address not only the physical aspects of health but also to go to the root cause of the disease and understand the emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being of an individual. It’s about treating the whole person by going to the root cause, not just the disease or symptoms,” shares Coutinho.

Luke Coutinho on his wellness journey and YouCare Lifestyle marketplace:

Tell us about your own journey with clean living.

In my line of work, I come across many products, nutraceuticals, foods, and supplements of day-to-day use that either my patients come back to me with, or I am in a position to recommend for better health. When I take the time to flip back the label, I see so many ingredients that either don’t make sense or, if consumed or used, do more harm than good. Because I use food as medicine, it’s not just any food; it’s food that’s fresh, clean, and ethically grown and works as medicine.

So, on one hand, when I’m trying to make my patients feel better, how can I suggest something sub-standard? I wouldn’t even let my own family or team consume them. That’s when my endeavour to search for the cleanest of the clean foods and lifestyle products began. Knowing so much and coming across research after research, I try my best to keep my food and lifestyle choices as clean as possible, and the same goes for my patients. Yes, the environment, pollution, air, and degrading soil quality are not in our control, but choosing products that are clean, at least is. That is what my platform, YouCare Lifestyle and work aim to empower everyone to do.

What led you to venture into the preventive healthcare space with YouCare Lifestyle?

During my time working with clients, I came to realise the importance of scrutinising existing products in the market. It’s our responsibility to offer care and guidance that not only addresses the root causes of their health issues but also pays close attention to the products and ingredients they consume. This journey led me to delve into extensive research, uncovering the impacts of chemicals, preservatives, deceptive marketing, and pure, unadulterated products. Even in conversations with patients, I noticed the struggles they faced in understanding labels, despite their little education on the matter. This realisation compelled me to create a platform dedicated to reading and evaluating labels, showcasing only those products that genuinely meet our standards of honesty and integrity.

Tell us about some of the unique homegrown brands on your platform and their specialities.

What sets the brands on our platform apart is their unwavering commitment to positive change in the wellness industry. They are at the forefront of a movement to eliminate harmful chemicals and deliver high-quality, efficient products without compromise. These brands are dedicated to making nutrition, lifestyle, and wellness products accessible to all. With their focus on quality, safety, and accessibility, these brands are redefining the wellness landscape and empowering individuals to make healthier choices. Every brand listed on our platform is very special to me, let me focus in this article on a few ones:

Adya Organics: Adya Organics is a brand close to my heart because it’s all about promoting the ancient Indian practice of eating fresh, healthy, and natural foods. Their best-quality products, including ghee, oil, millet, and cookies, are sourced directly from organic farms. It’s a haven for health enthusiasts looking for locally sourced and organic ingredients.

Homemakers: This brand has truly impressed me with its innovative approach. They’ve introduced millet noodles that taste amazing and are a hit with my own child. Their handcrafted products span from gluten-free millet noodles and rice to versatile sauces, flavoured hakka noodles, traditional masalas, and flavoured salts. The best part? Everything is 100% vegetarian, trans-fat-free, preservative-free, and chemical-free.

Auric: Auric stands out for its deep-rooted connection to Ayurveda and its commitment to making Ayurvedic supplements a seamless part of daily life. What I admire most about this brand is its dedication to making Ayurveda easy, simple, and convenient, all without compromising your precious time and energy.

Anthi: Anthi is India’s pioneering Anti-Thinning Hair Care brand, and I’m thrilled to have them on board. Their mission is clear: transform your thinning hair care routine and help you achieve the thicker, denser, and voluminous hair you’ve always desired. They harness the wisdom of botanicals, using the power of plant origins to create a hair care range that truly works wonders. Every formula they craft is a testament to their commitment to using potent plant extracts known for their remarkable properties in reducing hair thinning, boosting hair density, and stimulating hair growth.

Passion Indulge: Passion Indulge Pvt Ltd is a brand rooted in aromatherapy and natural herbal skincare. Their products are a testament to the healing power of essential oils and are made using raw materials provided by Mother Earth. When you choose Passion Indulge, you’re opting for high-quality, natural, handcrafted, vegan therapeutic cosmetics.

Amayra Naturals: Amayra Naturals is a vegan I-Beauty brand that not only prioritizes clean cosmeceutical science but also incorporates AYUSH (Ayurvedic) principles into their formulations. They source indigenous ingredients from the Indo-Himalayan Range through Women SHGs, ensuring sustainability and empowering local communities. Their commitment extends to creating a sustainable economic model in the beauty industry, benefiting both end-users and the environment.

Anaghaya: Anaghaya, which means pure and flawless in Sanskrit, embodies the essence of ancient Ayurveda. They bring classical formulations rooted in India to boost immunity and enhance inner and outer beauty with 100% natural and chemical-free beauty and self-care products. It’s a brand deeply entrenched in tradition and wellness.

What are your top five lifestyle/health tips for a good life?

The foundation of our healing, recovery, and prevention platform is built upon the five pillars of wellness: Cellular Nutrition, Adequate Exercise, Quality Sleep, Emotional Detox, and The Spirit. Think of these pillars as the wheels of a vehicle, each needing to turn at an equal pace for progress; otherwise, the journey slows down. While consuming nutrient-rich foods is important, true wellness extends beyond that to encompass emotional well-being, physical activity, rejuvenating sleep, and connecting with your inner spirit.

All Images: Courtesy Luke Coutinho.