These massage candles are all set to give your skin a nourishing makeover!

It’s time for a double dose of calmness and a soothing environment as your usual scented candles just got a magical makeover with essential oils, turning them into massage candles.

Just when you thought those golden flames are all about setting that mood, exuding their purest scents, or giving you a good night’s sleep, that’s when the plot twist rises. Your all-time favourite scented candles are taking your wellness a notch above with the advent of essential oils into the same. Yes, you guessed it right, we’re talking about those scented a.k.a massage candles that are taking a whole lot of spotlight in the wellness town. As absurd as it may sound, those flames are turning into much more than just scents.

Speaking of massage candles there sure are several questions you’re looking answers for to, but let us begin with the basic understanding of what they are actually capable of. Just like any other regular candle they do hold the needful amount of wax, but with a touch of natural and organic ingredients infused along with it. Essential oils like coconut, jojoba or even lavender are rich in properties worth massaging over your bodies for not just a soothing texture, but a healthier looking skin too. The scents sure know how to transform your environment into a calm and subtle one, but the essential oils are the real deal for a pure nourishment for your skin. All you need to do is to light a massage candle and blow it half an hour before you plan to use it, followed by a temperature check just before pouring that oil for a truly nourishing experience.

So, get ready for a spa-like experience at home with these massage candles! And just to sort your dilemmas even further we have an alluring listicle of some massage candles eagerly waiting to be added to your candle carts.