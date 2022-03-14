Get a royal and rejuvenating treatment at these Hamman spas in India

Hammam is a traditional way of bathing, popular in countries like Turkey and Morocco. A hammam is the Middle Eastern variant of a steam bath. It helps nourish your skin and improves your blood circulation. If you have been looking forward to a spa session sometime soon, we’ve featured some of the best hammams in India for you.
Pamper yourself at these hammams in India
The Lodhi Spa features an exclusive Sauna and Hammam with separate sections for men and women. Their Hammam baths are divided into two categories. The Traditional Peel Hammam is for 45 minutes and lets you rejuvenate by resting on the heated plinth for exfoliation with a kese glove. This treatment is traditional and passed down from generation to generation. Then there’s the Pizhichil Hammam, which lasts for 90 minutes. Their hammams have two varying temperature-controlled chambers, warm and cold plunge pools, a marble massage plinth, and a private lounge to relax afterwards.
Contact: 011 4363 3333
Jiva Spa was the first to introduce the hammam treatment to Mumbaikars. Located at the tranquil pool terrace of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Jiva Spa allows you a nice escape from the bustling metropolis. One of the many unique offerings of the spa is their traditional hammam, which assists the body in releasing toxins through the pores and rehydrates the skin. The process requires scrubbing the body using heat and exfoliation. So, go and experience what it must have been like being a princess of the Ottoman Empire.
Contact: 022 6665 3320
The folks at Tamaya Spa believe that there’s nothing in this world that cannot be taken care of by a visit to their spa. Their 75-minute long hammam treatment uses cocoa beans and shea butter which are known as natural skin cleansers, softeners, and conditioners. These ingredients leave the skin glowing and silky smooth. Cocoa beans are also rich in antioxidants, protecting the skin’s natural elasticity and firmness. The hammam at Tamaya is among the spa’s signature experiences. If you are a couple, you can also stay for a night and explore their traditional Moroccan hammams.
Contact: 0120 6743271
The spa at Oberoi Sukhwilas Spa Resort is known for its traditional Mughlai hammams. The process involves deep cleansing and removal of dead skin cells. It also helps stimulate blood circulation and leaves your skin radiant for days. The use of hydrotherapies prior to experiencing a hammam is essential for the efficacy of the treatment. They have two categories of hammams. The Essential Hammam lasts for 45 minutes. During this hammam, your body is cleansed and then vigorously scrubbed with an exfoliating glove in a dedicated hammam room. Their Luxury Hammam is 60-minute long and involves the same process, with a nourishing body mud, a conditioning hair cleanse, and a scalp massage that will leave you feeling like new, from top to toe.
Contact: 0160 2720000
One of the best spas of Pune, Orion Spa is particularly famous for its Moroccan Hammams. Apart from the Turks, the Moroccans are also known for their age-old traditional cleansing ritual of the hammam. The deep cleansing body treatment is performed on a warm marble bed under the infusion of eucalyptus-scented steam. The Moroccan hammam helps in cleaning and softening the skin. It also helps to relax the tired nerves and muscles and release built-up stress and toxins while enhancing the blood circulation of the body.
Contact: 0750 7444424
Green Day Spa is a leading spa chain in Chennai. Their Mylapore branch offers the city’s best hammam bath. The bath starts with relaxation in a room known as the warm room. The room is heated by a continuous flow of hot, dry air, allowing the bather to perspire freely. You may then move to an even hotter room before washing in cold water. After performing a full body wash and receiving a massage, you can finally retire to the cooling room for relaxation. Their Hammam Turkish bath treatment resonates deeply with mind, body, and spirit and embraces the essence of ancient rituals.
Contact: +91 99628 14814
From plush five-star hotels, let’s take you to the narrow alleys of old Bhopal. Yes, don’t be surprised. The city is home to a 300-year-old traditional hammam, which is still operational. Hidden in the old narrow alleys of the Kamala Park area is an 18th century Turkish Bath, known as Royal Hammam. Even though it is housed inside a modest white building, the experience is as rejuvenating as it gets. This is exactly why we decided to include it in this list. You can reach out to Hammam Sajid to book a hammam bath at his heritage hammam.
Contact: +91 93030 90998