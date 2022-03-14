Get a royal and rejuvenating treatment at these Hamman spas in India

The spa at Oberoi Sukhwilas Spa Resort is known for its traditional Mughlai hammams. The process involves deep cleansing and removal of dead skin cells. It also helps stimulate blood circulation and leaves your skin radiant for days. The use of hydrotherapies prior to experiencing a hammam is essential for the efficacy of the treatment. They have two categories of hammams. The Essential Hammam lasts for 45 minutes. During this hammam, your body is cleansed and then vigorously scrubbed with an exfoliating glove in a dedicated hammam room. Their Luxury Hammam is 60-minute long and involves the same process, with a nourishing body mud, a conditioning hair cleanse, and a scalp massage that will leave you feeling like new, from top to toe.

Contact: 0160 2720000