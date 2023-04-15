The secret behind Mukesh Ambani’s health: A diet that helped him lose 15 kgs

Everything that Mukesh Ambani does becomes news. From making new investments to purchasing properties, whatever the founder of Reliance Industries does makes headlines. All this and much more is only possible because Mukesh Ambani prioritises his health above everything. Want proof? Let’s find out.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has had an up-and-down battle with his weight over the years. Managing a global empire can take a toll on someone’s health but not for the Reliance tycoon. Ambani’s weighing machine weighs 15 kilos lighter and the secret behind it is a simple diet. Yes, you heard right. Mukesh Ambani lost 15 kilos without any rigorous workout or long gym sessions, courtesy of a simple diet. If you’re planning to get on that diet too, stay tuned to know more.

How Mukesh Ambani took care of his health with a simple diet

Mukesh Ambani is known to lead a simple lifestyle, with a simple diet, sans any junk food. He is also strictly vegetarian and all these factors contribute a great deal to his health. But here’s a complete breakdown of the daily routine that contributes to Mukesh Ambani’s health.

Morning routine

Mukesh Ambani is known to start his day quite early. He wakes up at 5.30 am and starts his day with a light breakfast, which usually includes fresh fruits and a glass of papaya juice.

After breakfast, he does yoga and meditation. This eliminates the need for intense and rigorous workouts.

Meals throughout the day

Mukesh Ambani is known for his simple eating habits. He follows the rule of numerous small and light meals throughout the day. His meals throughout the day include soups, salads and regular homemade food like dal, rice, roti, lentils cooked in the traditional Gujarati way.

Mukesh Ambani’s lifestyle habits

Apart from starting his day with yoga and meditation, Ambani likes to stay physically active throughout the day. Even though he doesn’t workout, he incorporates a lot of brush walking in his daily routine. This helps him shed off a bunch of calories and stay fit. This is one of the most important factors that contributes to Mukesh Ambani’s health.

