10 weird yet interesting new-age phobias every millennial must know

Are you terrified of heights? Or do you have a afraid of getting underwater? These fears can turn out to be a phobia. American Psychiatric Association states that, phobias are the most common psychiatric illness in women. Meanwhile, they are the second most common mental health condition in men.

Phobias can be divided into various types, including social anxiety disorders, specific phobias, and more. But as you deep dive into the term, there are several new age and lesser-known fears from which millennials are suffering. Usually mocked for their vulnerability, young adults are facing some real-life anxiety disorders that other generations can’t resonate with.

Therefore, we have curated a list of some interesting phobias which are quite common in the world of millennials.

10 new-age millennial phobias you should be familiar with

Antefamaphobia

Antefamaphobia is a fear of being gossiped about. It makes you think that people are talking about you behind your back until you enter the room. Well, we all are afraid of it. Aren’t we?

Agmenophobia

Do you ever wonder if the queue you are standing in is moving slower than the other queues? Well, if this turns into fear, it becomes an Agmenophobia. It is literally the fear of joining a slower queue which will take longer for your turn to come as compared to others.

Chorophobia

Chorophobia is a fear of dancing. A lot of teenagers are forced to shake a leg at weddings and family gatherings, which may result in developing this phobia. Can you relate to it?

Allodoxaphobia

Have you been afraid of the fact that your opinions might go unheard or you might not be able to express them properly? Well, in that case, you are likely to be suffering from allodoxaphobia. This is a phobia in which a person is unable to express their opinions based on their previous experiences.

Arachibutyrophobia

Now this one’s interesting! Arachibutyrophobia is a fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. And yes, this actually exists.

Editiovultaphobia

Ever been scared of social media? Well, some people are, and that is called Editiovultaphobia. It is a fear of posting everything on Facebook in front of unknown friends who you may not meet ever.

Omphalophobia

Is the picture above making you uncomfortable? Well, then you might be secretly suffering from Omphalophobia. This is known as the fear of bellybuttons. It usually gets triggered among people when they see others wearing a crop top or anything which reveals their bellybutton.

Anuptaphobia

Remember in a lot of films where characters wonder if they’re going to die single? If you think alike to a level where it gets you anxious, most likely, you are suffering from Anuptaphobia. Here, people are afraid of staying single and not finding their life partner ever. Probably, you need a few links to some dating apps or get socially active to let go of such phobias.

Nomophobia

Can’t stay without phones? Well, most of us can’t. But if not having your favourite gadget in your hand bugs you to an extent that it makes you nauseous, dizzy or anxious then nomophobia it is. This is a fear of staying without your phone. Looks like, most millennials and even Gen Z people might be secretly experiencing this one.

Ipovlopsychophobia

Unknowingly a lot of people around you might be suffering from a fear of being clicked which is called Ipovlopsychophobia. This is a phobia of getting photographed. This fear gets triggered every time someone pulls out their phone or camera to take a picture. You never know, a lot of celebrities might be suffering from it.

Deipnophobia

Most millennials who avoid parties and family gatherings might relate to this one. Deipnophobia is a fear of dining or dinner party conversations. This phobia might trigger when people get scared of their relatives’ or friends’ negative evaluations of them.

Hero image: Courtesy Freepik; Featured image: Courtesy Freepik