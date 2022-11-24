Optimise your workouts with these best fitness bands

Fitness bands have come a long way since the days when the most advanced models could count steps and track calories burned. Today’s best fitness bands can also motivate you to move more, monitor your heart rate, help in sleep, and in some cases, even save your life. Discover our top picks for the best fitness bands.
If you want to get in shape this year, our best fitness tracker recommendations can help. Because of its discreetness in counting steps and tracking workouts, our roundup of the best fitness tracking wristband is a very useful guide to fitness-oriented devices available.
We’ve focused on more basic, low-cost fitness trackers in this list, but there are a couple of fitness-oriented smartwatches that we think offer such good value that they’re worth considering. Before we get to our roundup, we have a buying guide where we explain how to choose the best fitness bands for you.
How to choose the best fitness band?
Difference between a fitness band and a smartwatch?
Almost all smartwatches these days, such as the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch, can also function as fitness trackers. They will allow you to track almost any physical activity and will almost certainly keep track of your heart rate and sleep patterns. They will undoubtedly have large watch faces, Apple/Android app support, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, built-in GPS, and a slew of other interesting features.
On the other hand, most fitness bands are basic, with small monochrome displays. They frequently track basic fitness data (steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled) onboard, but require a constant connection to a smartphone for in-depth analysis, GPS tracking, and notification display.
What features should you look for?
This list’s items will all track the same basic fitness metrics: steps taken, distance travelled, and calories burned. Most will also track a wide range of sports, either automatically or manually. All will include an app that displays collected fitness data and connects users to the broader community.
Other important features (which may not be present in all models) are:
Heart rate sensor: It’s becoming more common to find fitness trackers with built-in heart rate monitoring, but double-check just in case. These models are frequently denoted by a “HR” in the product name.
GPS: To track your route, fitness trackers typically use something called connected GPS. In short, they rely on a smartphone’s GPS signal, adding to the data your smartphone collects rather than tracking your route directly. This means you can’t track your run unless you also bring your smartphone.
The alternative is built-in GPS, which means the device includes a sensor. These wearables will track your run without requiring a phone connection.
Altimeter: An altimeter is required to determine how many flights of stairs you’ve climbed in a day (or, more adventurously, how many flights of stairs the mountain you just climbed equates to).
The best fitness bands to buy
Features:
- Screen: AMOLED touchscreen
- Heart rate tracker
- Waterproof
- Activity tracking
- GPS
- 7 days battery life
- Compatibility: Apple, Android
Set your fitness targets on-point using this Fitbit Charge 5 Health and Fitness Tracker. Stay fit at all times with its heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, breathing rate and sleep score feature. It comes with 20 exercise modes so that you can achieve your fitness goals easily. Get all the notifications right at your wrist and stay connected every moment. Besides, its 50-meter swimproof construction levels up your outdoor activity.
Features:
- Advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep
- Determine blood oxygen saturation levels
- Heart rate tracker
- All-day stress tracking
- Activity tracking
- Alerts for all notifications
- Waterproof
- 7 days battery life
The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is a simple device with a 0.75-inch display. It has blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking that includes REM sleep monitoring. It also tracks stress and body energy throughout the day. It can also be used while swimming or taking a shower. The band’s VO2 max tracker monitors your fitness level and estimates your fitness age. It has a battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge.
Features:
- Large HD AMOLED display
- 18-day battery life
- 24H monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress
- Track sleep quality and day-time naps
- Amazon Alexa built-in
- Waterproof
A 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen is featured on the Amazfit Band 7 fitness band. The display supports Always-On and has a pixel density of 282. The top of the smart band is protected by a layer of tempered glass. The Amazfit Band 7 is powered by the Zepp operating system and includes over 50 watch faces. The Amazfit Band 7’s health tracking features include a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress monitor. The device is powered by a 232mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 18 days of battery life. In battery saver mode, the band can last up to 24 days.
Features:
- 4.10 cms (1.61 Inch) Retina LTPO OLED Display
- Built-in Siri
- GPS Navigation
- Sleep Monitor
- ECG Monitor
- Heart Rate
- SPO2
- Upto 18 Hours Battery Life
- Waterproof
Stay centred and move ahead when you buy Apple Watch Series 8 with Sports Band. Now, tap into dozens of workouts with this watch. Your essential companion for a healthy life. Advanced health sensors with new temperature sensing for insights into women’s health.1 Innovative safety feature including Crash Detection. All in a stunning, durable design. Always-On technology keeps the display on so you can see key information at a glance. Detailed watch faces are stunning and easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Accommodates all your favourite complications and makes tapping, typing and swiping easy. 100% recycled aluminium case. Features a thick front crystal with a flat base and robust geometry for durability and crack resistance. Ion-X front glass on aluminium models. Sapphire front crystals on stainless steel models. Introducing temperature sensing1 that works with Cycle Tracking to help you better understand your menstrual cycle.
Features:
- Rectangular dial protected in an 18.5 mm case
- Activity tracker
- Touch display
- 10 plus sports mode
- Heart rate monitor
- Step counter
- Calorie counter
- Sleep tracker
- Phone finder
- Waterproof
Designed to suit the preference of urban people, this digital watch from the Reflex 3.0 collection by Fastrack is sure to make a style statement. The black rectangular dial is protected in an 18.5 mm case. It features an activity tracker, full touch display, 10 plus sports mode, heart rate monitor, step counter, calorie counter, sleep tracker, phone finder, camera control, music control and many more. The silicon strap flaunts a black hue that accentuates the look of the watch.
Features:
- Upto 40 hours battery life
- ECG tracking
- Sleep tracking
- Blood oxygen tracking
- Activity tracker
- GPS
- Waterproof
The Galaxy Watch5 from Samsung is the most comfortable Wear OS smartwatch available. It is available in 40- and 44-mm sizes and runs the most recent version of Wear OS 3, which gives you access to Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation and Google Assistant, as well as the best of Samsung’s health features, such as SpO2 measurements, auto-workout detection, sleep tracking, and an electrocardiogram. It’s also useful for checking and responding to notifications.
As with the Apple Watch, don’t expect to go for days on a single charge. This watch has a battery life of up to 40 hours. Unfortunately, this watch only works with Android phones, and ECG tracking is only available on Samsung phones.
