Optimise your workouts with these best fitness bands

Fitness bands have come a long way since the days when the most advanced models could count steps and track calories burned. Today’s best fitness bands can also motivate you to move more, monitor your heart rate, help in sleep, and in some cases, even save your life. Discover our top picks for the best fitness bands.

If you want to get in shape this year, our best fitness tracker recommendations can help. Because of its discreetness in counting steps and tracking workouts, our roundup of the best fitness tracking wristband is a very useful guide to fitness-oriented devices available.

We’ve focused on more basic, low-cost fitness trackers in this list, but there are a couple of fitness-oriented smartwatches that we think offer such good value that they’re worth considering. Before we get to our roundup, we have a buying guide where we explain how to choose the best fitness bands for you.

How to choose the best fitness band?

Difference between a fitness band and a smartwatch?

Almost all smartwatches these days, such as the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch, can also function as fitness trackers. They will allow you to track almost any physical activity and will almost certainly keep track of your heart rate and sleep patterns. They will undoubtedly have large watch faces, Apple/Android app support, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, built-in GPS, and a slew of other interesting features.

On the other hand, most fitness bands are basic, with small monochrome displays. They frequently track basic fitness data (steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled) onboard, but require a constant connection to a smartphone for in-depth analysis, GPS tracking, and notification display.

What features should you look for?

This list’s items will all track the same basic fitness metrics: steps taken, distance travelled, and calories burned. Most will also track a wide range of sports, either automatically or manually. All will include an app that displays collected fitness data and connects users to the broader community.

Other important features (which may not be present in all models) are:

Heart rate sensor: It’s becoming more common to find fitness trackers with built-in heart rate monitoring, but double-check just in case. These models are frequently denoted by a “HR” in the product name.

GPS: To track your route, fitness trackers typically use something called connected GPS. In short, they rely on a smartphone’s GPS signal, adding to the data your smartphone collects rather than tracking your route directly. This means you can’t track your run unless you also bring your smartphone.

The alternative is built-in GPS, which means the device includes a sensor. These wearables will track your run without requiring a phone connection.

Altimeter: An altimeter is required to determine how many flights of stairs you’ve climbed in a day (or, more adventurously, how many flights of stairs the mountain you just climbed equates to).

The best fitness bands to buy