A guide to prenatal yoga poses for moms-to-be

A great feeling indeed, but pregnancy comes with a lot of challenging days. Back trouble might exhaust you sometimes, while sore feet may consume your time the other. To ease out these discomforts, moms-to-be need to go on a proper fitness regime. And what better than yoga can help you during these times. Some prenatal yoga poses can work miracles to give you a hassle-free pregnancy.

Pregnancy yoga is a common fitness process to get you delivery-ready. Also, the asanas involved are well-known to make your body, mind and soul relaxed. So, if you are a mom-to-be, hop on to the relaxation journey through these prenatal yoga poses.

7 prenatal yoga poses for pregnant women

Standing side stretch

Standing side stretch yoga pose is one of the easiest. It targets your shoulders and upper back. This yoga pose helps in reducing back pain, enhances your upper body’s flexibility and reduces the stiffness in your shoulders. This is recommended for all the working moms-to-be as they might have to sit on the chair for prolonged hours. Standing side stretch yoga pose can also be practised while sitting.

Wide legged child’s pose

This prenatal yoga pose works best on your belly, back and hip area. It helps with back pain and stress and reduces the pain of a growing belly. Wide-legged child’s pose opens your hips which makes it easier during delivery. Hold this pose for about 3-5 minutes. However, if you find it difficult to perform this asana, try its variation where you can extend your arms on your sides rather than in front.

Bound angle pose

Bound angle pose, aka Baddha Konasana, targets your lower body, especially your hips, thighs and knees. This yoga asana helps in widening your hips and thighs for an easier birth process and reduces your knee pain. Bound angle pose also cures sore feet and helps in relieving body pain. This yoga asana is recommended to be practised daily to improve your body’s flexibility.

Easy pose

Easy pose, also known as sukhasana, is mainly for your back and hip area. This asana is one of the simplest prenatal yoga poses to reduce stress and cure anxiety. This meditation pose also benefits by opening up your hips and thighs for an easier birth process. Apart from that, sukhasana works wonders to make you feel calm and relaxed amidst all the chaos.

Yoga squat

Popularly known as malsana in Hindi, the yoga squat pose targets the expecting mom’s belly, hips and pelvis area. This yoga asana is ideal if your hips are feeling too tight. Malasana helps in widening your lower area so that it is easier for you during delivery. However, if you find it difficult to maintain balance while performing this pose, you can always seek the support of a stool or a stack of pillows.

Cat-cow pose

Cat-cow pose, also called marjaryasana bitilasana, works on multiple parts of your body like the back, belly, hips and shoulders. This yoga asana is good for shoulders and back pain. It helps in reducing the pressure on your belly and widens your hips. One of the most distinct benefits of this pose is that it helps prepare your body for back labour in case you undergo one during your baby’s birth. Perform cat-cow pose in the later trimester as it can be beneficial during that time.

Corpse pose

Corpse pose or savasana targets your mind and helps you relax. This prenatal yoga pose can help your mind calm down during pregnancy. However, if lying on your back is not easy, try a variation of this pose by lying on the side. Practice corpse pose regularly to get rid of stress and anxiety.

