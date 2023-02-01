Quercetin: Here’s everything to know about the powerful antioxidant

You may be wondering what else to include in your wellness regimen than a multivitamin. Quercetin is a popular supplement that is naturally found in the lush pigments of some foods, such as the skin of certain fruits and vegetables. It turns out that part of the hype around its benefits is true. Read on to know everything.

What is Quercetin?

Quercetin, a plant pigment, is believed to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This chemical compound (flavonoid) is naturally present in foods such as apples, onions, teas, berries, red wine, and more. It’s also available as a supplement.

It is occasionally used to treat illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, arthritis, and COVID-19. However, there is no solid evidence to support taking it for these conditions.

Benefits of Quercetin

Has antioxidant properties

The human body creates compounds known as free radicals as part of its normal metabolism. Free radicals destroy healthy cells, trigger gene mutation, hasten ageing, and raise the risk of a variety of illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes.

Through its significant antioxidant activity, quercetin has been demonstrated to counteract the damaging effects of free radicals. This antioxidant impact can help the body maintain a stable condition, prevent premature ageing, and lower the risk of chronic illness. Much of this study has been conducted on cells or animals, but experts believe the impact is likely to apply to humans as well.

Has anti microbial properties

Several investigations have discovered that quercetin has wide antimicrobial properties. It has been demonstrated that it inhibits the development of drug-resistant bacteria. This indicates quercetin may aid in the battle against bacteria strains that do not respond to treatment. Quercetin has a high antibacterial activity against germs that damage the skin, as well as the digestive, respiratory, and urinary systems. It has also been demonstrated to be effective against several viruses and fungi.

It can help to manage your immune system

Quercetin and immune function studies have had conflicting findings, however there is some promise that the flavonoid might help with immune function.

Reduce the risk of cancer

According to research, a diet rich in flavonoid-rich fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of some cancers and slow cancer cell growth. More study is needed, however, to determine the direct relationship between quercetin consumption and cancer risk.

Relieving allergy symptoms

According to Pharmacognosy Review, quercetin may be an efficient antihistamine since it prevents histamine from being released from cells.

These anti-allergy qualities suggest that quercetin may be a beneficial supplement for persons suffering from allergic diseases, particularly rhinitis. More study, however, is required to establish this potential benefit. People who are allergic to quercetin should avoid taking it unless their doctor recommends them to.

Reduce the risk of heart disease

Diet is critical in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disorders such as heart disease and stroke. Eating more fruits and vegetables may help lessen the risk of certain diseases since they contain flavonoids.

According to research, quercetin may help protect heart health by lowering blood vessel malfunction, endothelial dysfunction, and heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure and atherosclerosis.

Side effects of Quercetin

There are currently no specific public health recommendations for quercetin intake from the Food and Drug Administration, such as dietary reference intakes (DRIs) or daily value amounts (DV).

Although experts believe quercetin is usually safe, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as those with kidney illness, should avoid taking it. Common side effects include headaches and stomach upset. Furthermore, the integrated healthcare system advises taking periodic breaks from quercetin supplements since data shows that large amounts might harm the kidneys.

Finally, quercetin supplements may interact with prescription medications such as antibiotics, blood thinners, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs, as well as pharmaceuticals used to treat heart failure and liver problems.

Conclusion

Quercetin can be found in a range of entire, plant-based foods and teas. You can also consume quercetin as a supplement. The plant pigment, which is classified as a flavonoid, possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Quercetin has been found in studies to aid with a wide range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, infections, and blood pressure. Though the effects appear to be promising, further human research is required.

While quercetin supplements have been examined for a variety of medical conditions, there are presently no guidelines or recommendations for its usage in general health or disease prevention. Whether you are interested in using quercetin for a specific condition, consult with your doctor to see if a supplement may be beneficial to you. If the provider believes it might, discuss the appropriate dose, duration of usage, and potential interactions with other medications.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock