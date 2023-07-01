Raw honey health benefits: A superfood to manage blood sugar and cholesterol levels

A versatile ingredient found in almost every kitchen, honey is one of the most popular naturally occurring sweeteners. While mankind has been enjoying the culinary delights of this rich golden nectar since at least 2100 BC — if one goes by their mentions in Babylonian, Egyptian and Indian scriptures — raw honey is also well-known for its health benefits.

Made from the nectar of different flowers by bees, honey is the final product that is deposited in wax structures called honeycombs. Beekeepers collect this liquid and bottle it up for retailing.

Honey comes in multiple varieties depending on the type of plant, the time of their harvest and the region of their origin. These factors also determine its specific shade of golden colour, texture and flavour. Most commonly, honey is further pasteurised to give it an added layer of taste, pungency, sharpness and texture. However, the appeal of raw honey remains undefeated.

What is raw honey?

The natural sweetener in its purest form, which is bottled and sold right after being obtained from a honeycomb without any kind of processing, is known as raw honey. There is no heat, no pasteurisation or external treatment involved.

Because it is hundred per cent organic, it has a more complex and earthy taste as compared to the processed varieties that are commonly mass-produced. Additionally, the superfood is more authentic to the region and plants it is collected from.

Raw honey vs. other natural sweeteners

Packed with antioxidants, phytochemicals, flavonoids, and ascorbic acid, raw honey is not just good for the palate but also great for your health. According to Medical News Today (MNT), other naturally occurring sweeteners like agave or maple syrup contain high fructose compositions as compared to raw honey. Hence, these are not as good for the human body, especially the liver.

Additionally, raw honey is not sweetened by common sugars like fructose and glucose but contains complex and rare ones like isomaltulose, kojibiose, trehalose and melezitose. This is especially beneficial for diabetic people as raw honey reduces insulin resistance and is great for the gut too.

Raw honey: Proven health benefits

Apart from sugars, this liquid sweetener also contains many bioactive molecules, like polyphenols and flavonoids, which have many health benefits, including antibiotic properties. It also protects the body from free radical damage, which can lead to issues like cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases.

Helps manage blood sugar

A study published in Nutrition Reviews journal conducted multiple controlled trials on 1105 healthy individuals by replacing sugar with raw honey in their diets. This resulted in lowered blood sugar levels on an empty stomach. It is also shown to improve blood sugar control and the lipid profile of the body as compared to refined sugars.

This July 2023 study also found that consuming raw, unprocessed honey improves glycemic control in diabetics if supported with a healthy diet.

Cuts down on cholesterol levels

As per a report published in MNT, Clover and Robinia monofloral varieties of raw honey are especially useful in lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is commonly known as bad cholesterol.

Triglycerides, high levels of which can affect your heart health adversely, are also brought down by natural honey consumption.

Loaded with antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties

Raw honey is also known for its anti-fungal and anti-inflammation properties. While it can even be used topically on wounds, medical guidance is advised, as applying raw honey directly on open bruises may cause allergies.

Great for gut

Raw honey contains probiotics, according to Healthline. This lets the good bacteria in the gut thrive, consequently aiding digestion for optimum health.

Treats common cold and cough

As per a 2021 study published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, raw honey is useful in treating upper respiratory tract infections like common colds and coughs. It is also regarded as a cheap and natural alternative to antibiotics.

A memory booster

According to Healthline, polyphenols or naturally occurring compounds in raw honey can treat any inflammation in the hippocampus, the structure of the brain which deals with memories. This way, honey prevents disorders related to cognitive learning and recollection.

Lip-smacking raw honey recipes worth trying

Bought a jar of raw honey, but was unsure how to use it? Worry not, as we have you covered. This ingredient is highly versatile and could be used as a condiment or in a variety of dishes.

Here are a few.

Conclusion

Despite the numerous health benefits of raw honey, there are some things to keep in mind. Those who are allergic to bee pollen should steer clear from consuming unprocessed varieties.

Additionally, raw honey may contain a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum, which is highly harmful if eaten by infants younger than one year of age. In adults, too, it can cause poisoning leading to diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation or even muscle weakness and hazy vision.

Talk to a medical practitioner if you want to substitute raw honey instead of refined sugar and use it regularly.

(Hero image: Courtesy Mareefe/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Kianakali/Unsplash