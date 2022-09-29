Interview: Squash champ, Saurav Ghosal on what it takes to be exceptional

Interview: We caught up with Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash champ, Saurav Ghosal who gives us an insight into his training and the importance of wearable tech in sports today.

“The Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham earlier this year was undeniably one of the greatest sports events I’ve participated in so far in my career. It was an absolutely fantastic experience and winning two medals for India was, of course, the icing on the cake. However, it’s the bronze medal I’m particularly proud of. I pushed myself, trained rigorously, aiming for nothing but gold. But well, Paul Colin, whom I met in the semi-finals evidently had other plans for us. He was brilliant on the day and the event as a whole, great performance.” Saurav, on his experience at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He also tells us why this career achievement is so special to him “To have won this bronze medal for India, especially considering it’s the first individual medal we’ve won at the Commonwealth Games, it’s a huge honour for me and I’m certainly looking at winning some more medals and making our country proud.

Tell us about your experience using the Ultrahuman M1 in your training. How long has it been? What are the changes you’ve noticed?

I’ve been training using the Ultrahuman M1 censor for over a year now. One of the most important things it has given me is analytical insights. Its number-driven performance report told me so much about my body and the way it’s reacting to various training sessions. It also pointed out my limits, making my physical capabilities and performance range clear. In addition to this, I was also able to change the qualities and quantities of my diet, planning it in accordance with my training and match days. This certainly impacted my performance for the better!

Why is it important for athletes to measure their glucose?

It’s simply a marker for athletes to understand how their diet is reacting to their bodies and performance. Your body reacts to certain foods as well as exertion, and they need to be in sync as much as possible. More so, an athlete should do their best to get those glucose levels flattened out as much as possible. It only helps improve your performance and use your body to the best of its abilities.

The Ultrahuman M1 helped you improve your recovery time, could you elaborate on that?

With the help of the M1, I can numerically and statistically see how far I pushed my body during training or a tough match. And with this information, the process of analysing activity and planning future physio routines, diets, hydration, and stretching becomes really convenient. It’s all these statistical elements combined, that give me direction in how I can recover best and overall perform better.

You’re an inspiration for many young squash athletes in India today. What do you think it takes to be exceptional?

It’s about obsessing over your goals and how you plan to achieve them. Once you’re zoned in, you’ll push yourself through anything to achieve your goals. Everything you do should be to become a better player. Improve daily, to become the best version of yourself. And of course, all this is only possible by putting in an immense amount of hard work. There are no shortcuts to greatness. That’s what it takes to be exceptional.

What’s your take on how the use of wearable tech or science-based training has evolved in the sports industry in recent years?

Science-based routines and training have significantly evolved over the last five-seven years. It’s one of the same reasons why athletes today are able to stretch their careers. There’s so much data and statistics available to help us understand our bodies and train better. If I were to put it simply, all these numbers and statistically-planned training camps aim for nothing but perfection and delivering a result. While it’s a great step forward, my own word of caution when it comes to wearable tech and science-based training is that it’s important to see through the numbers and find the right path for your mind and body.

Off-court, what are the important factors athletes must be mindful of?

It has to be sleep and rest. When striving for greatness and success, we truly push the limits of our bodies. Sleep and rest are essential because it’s the only true ‘downtime’ your body gets by shutting down and recovering in ways more than one. Also, be mindful of your diet and hydration, it certainly makes a huge difference when trying to deliver top performances.

What are some of the lifestyle/fitness/training mistakes you made in the early years of your career?

Unfortunately, it was my sleep pattern. It’s definitely difficult to optimise your sleep schedule especially when travelling and considering jet lag. Today, I’m mindful of it and I try to make the best of my sleep. On the other hand, I used to overtrain, which was harmful to my body. Squash is a high-impact sport on the joints and muscles and with intensive training routines like outdoor and indoor running, it all adds up. More recently, we’ve been mindful of such things and we’ve switched to training routines where the intensity may be high but the impact on the body is lower. We cycle or row too. It’s things like these that help me protect my body today.

