SelfLoveGoals: I am single and here’s how I plan to spend Valentine’s Day

Love is the ultimate need and desire of all human beings. It’s an art, which we need to develop and practice to find true contentment. We tend to confuse self-love with selfishness, but they are two entirely different things. While being selfish is a vice, self-love is a virtue. Loving ourselves is of utmost importance for our well-being.

I’m single this Valentine’s Day. That doesn’t mean, I will spend the day being sad and envious. I know how to enjoy my own company. My happiness is not dependent on others. If you are sailing on the same boat as mine, worry not. You can still make your day special. Go, fall in love with yourself. And you don’t have to be guilty about it.

Here’s how I plan to spend Valentine’s Day by myself

Order in a huge feast

There’s no love greater than the love for food. Being the foodie that I am, I would like to take my tastebuds on a joyride this Valentine’s Day. I am going to order my fav dishes from my fav restaurants. From delicious chhole bhature to penne pasta to chicken piccata, I plan to demolish it all.

For desserts, I’d go with a scoop or two of Belgian chocolate ice cream and a serving of chilled ras malai. (My gym instructor is going to kill me!) To satiate the 4:00 pm hunger pangs, I could order either cinnamon croissants or a crispy pyaaz kachori, depending on what my palate is craving for. I would like to keep the dinner light with a wholesome burrito bowl. “That’ll be all.”

Pamper with a massage

It would be nice to get a rejuvenating massage after work. A relaxing evening at a spa will be a good way to unwind and de-stress. Massages are great for boosting our immunity. They manage to do so by increasing the activity level of our body’s natural T-killer cells. I am hopeful that it will help me relieve my postural stress too. Lower back pains, I tell ya!

Also, I have been having terrible leg shaking episodes for the past few months. The massage will ease my anxiety, and I will be more relaxed and happy during the long week ahead. It will also lead to restful sleep, something I have been yearning for quite some time now.

Schedule a gift hamper delivery

I can’t remember the last time I gifted myself something other than the basic essentials. It’s time I got myself something fancy. I have decided to invest in myself and my caffeine addiction for Valentine’s Day. I have splurged on a gourmet coffee gift set. And that’s not all. I am also gifting myself a portable espresso machine that will take care of my coffee cravings during my travels. I also added a collapsible travel cup to my cart while ordering the machine.

One of my female besties has been after my life to get me to focus on self-grooming for a while now. I thought Valentine’s Day would be a good time to gift myself a men’s grooming kit. This is so not me. I have always been a bit of a recluse and never really felt the need for such fancy products. But I am welcoming of behavioural changes. I just hope that I end up using at least one of those skin and hair care products before they reach their expiry.

Read a book

For someone who likes to call himself a voracious reader, I have only managed to read two slim books this year. I have been busy binging Shark Tank India. I have already bought my copy of Shifting Orbits: Decoding the Trajectory of the Indian Startup Ecosystem.

I am a huge fan of Lata Mangeshkar and her tragic demise has compelled me to read about her life story. I have ordered a copy of Nasreen Munni Kabir’s Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice, and the best part is that its estimated delivery date is February 14. It’s going to be tough choosing between the two books.

Plan my next travel adventure

I am just done with sharing pictures from my old trips on my Instagram feed. I want a new set of pictures, for which I must plan a short trip soon. I will try to convince my friends to join me and make our bookings, in case they are in. I will also spend some time looking for new lenses for my DSLR.

Improve my Wordle score

Nothing matches the dopamine rush that you get after completing a game of Wordle, the world’s newest favourite word game. Like millions across the world, I am also borderline addicted to the game. I am also guilty of sharing my latest Wordle achievements on my social media stories.

It usually takes me three to four rounds to complete a game. My strategy is to use a first word that has some of the most common letters in English. For example, words like ORATE, ARIEL, RAISE, and TARES. The more I play, the better I understand the heuristics of the game. My aim on Valentine’s Day will be to get it right on the first try. Ambitious much, right?

Organise a Teleparty with my single friends

I would love to end the day with a movie night with my single friends. The obvious choices would be How to Be Single and Queen. But you know what, there’s nothing like watching your favourite comfort movies all over again. And for that reason, after much discussion, we have decided to watch the cult comedy Hera Pheri. After all, a good dose of quality humour goes a long way.

I and my boys love going back to the classic and every time we do, we end up cracking up as hard. I have already invited my besties for the Teleparty and we are too excited to watch our favourite movie for the nth time. The Teleparty may also serve as fodder for the memer that resides inside me. Can’t wait!