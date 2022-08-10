Shed off the extra kilos with these weight loss tips that actually work

Embarking on a weight loss journey is a life-changing one, which is why it can be scary and intimidating. We have curated a number of weight loss tips that actually work and can make this journey fruitful for you.

When you are starting out on your weight loss journey, you are motivated and you feel positive. But what most of us end up doing is that we start looking up online, looking for ways, tips, tricks and hacks that can make us reach our weight loss goals faster. And thus begins the trap of misinformation and misleading tips. But here we are, to make things easier for you. Here are all the weight loss tips that actually work and these are all you need, in order to maintain consistency and sustainability in reaching your goals.

Weight loss tips that actually work

Eat your vegetables first

It is human nature to go for any food that’s present on your plate at any given moment. We don’t need to tell you how effective and healthy your veggies are. By eating your veggies first, you are already half-full from all the fibre and roughage. Keeping the bread for last makes you consume the least amount of carbs. In fact, just the amount of carbs that your body needs. This is one of those genius weight loss tips that actually work, without having to put any extra effort.

Make your eating window shorter

When you eat is just as important as what you eat. It’s no rocket science that if you are eating for 12 hours a day, you will end up consuming more calories than you will consume in an eight-hour eating window. That’s the simple science behind it.

Read your food labels before adding them to the cart

This is a weight loss tip that actually works because, at the end of the day, the only trick to losing weight effectively is to maintain a calorie deficit. Whenever you are buying anything that’s packaged, do not forget to look at the label to check the calorie content of the item. This is where you make the decision of whether or not this food item fits in your diet.

Do not ban any food

You must have heard this many times, from many people. While this is true, do you know the logic behind it? It’s simple science the more you run away from something, the more you crave it. If you re constantly thinking about some food, chances are you will end up having it and losing a huge part of your progress. This is why, it is advised that you have everything, of course, in moderation.

Chew your food

Your weight loss boils down to your metabolism and how well you digest your food. For that, you need to break down everything thoroughly before sending food down your food pipe. In simple words, you need to chew your food to make sure it’s broken down to the tiniest bit and is digested well. This is one of those weight loss tips that actually work, if followed down to the T!

Get enough sleep

When you don’t sleep enough, your body is tired. To stay up, your body needs energy. And what does your body get energy from? Food. So, when you don’t sleep and rest enough, your hunger hormones get triggered and you end up eating more and thus stepping out of your calorie deficit.

Weigh yourself once a week

When you are trying to lose weight, you look for instant gratification and validation. So, there’s this urge of checking your weight every day. We get it. But your weight fluctuates every hour. So, make it a point to check your weight every week. The only key is to do it at the exact same time, wearing the exact same pair of clothes to get an accurate reading on the weighing scale.

Do not forget to count your liquid calories

If we are talking about weight loss tips that actually work, we have to include fluids and liquids that you drink throughout the day. Oftentimes, we forget to count that calorie in the daily calorie intake and that affects the entire calorie count. So, do not forget to count your liquid calories.