GetFitWithLSA EP. 3: CrossFit with celebrity fitness coach, Shivoham

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – 2022 is the year to get fit. However, just because we can’t reach gyms right now, doesn’t mean we can’t have an effective workout at home. Taking us through a super-intense routine, we have with us, Shivoham, the man who introduced India to the world of CrossFit. Also, that’s now all. Shivoham’s also Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez’s fitness coach. Here’s all about our post-workout chat.

CrossFit, as a style of fitness, who do you think it suits best in terms of goals, expectations, and outcome?

CrossFit is and always will be, for everybody. The core movements and exercises that we see in CrossFit today actually originate from Gymnastics which in a way, is body-weight training. So we have pull-ups, push-ups, ring dips, and all of that kind of stuff. At the same time, you’ve also got weight-lifting, bench press, deadlifts, track and field, rowing, running, swimming. Just to reemphasize, movement is for everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are, you should be able to move. The only things that change are the range of motion and the weight that you’re lifting.

I may not expect you to do a handstand, but definitely a pushup. Taking a pushup as an example, it too can be altered depending on your ability – If you can’t do it on the toes, you can do it on the knees and if you can’t do it on your knees, do it against a wall. Again, it’s something that can suit everybody. Taking a look at today’s workout itself, it’s a mix of everything. There’s no expectation. You can do how much you have to, how much you can. There’s no expectation of strictly doing 10 rounds or for 20 minutes. You know what you’re capable of, and with time, as you get fitter, you will do more.

What are the things to keep in mind while working out at home?

First things first, watch your surrounding and the environment you’re working out in. Your home wasn’t originally designed to be a workout space. So you need to ensure the space is cleared if you’re doing push-ups, burpees, or skipping, there shouldn’t be anything obstructing your movement or potentially hurting you.

Secondly, because you’re at home, you may want to be a bit cautious of the weights you’re lifting. Simply because you can’t just drop them down after a set, you’ll end up damaging stuff around. So get comfortable, start slow and see how you can pick it up.

What’s your take on how CrossFit in India has expanded over the years?

Quite interestingly, I recently did a flashback post of when I brought CrossFit to India in 2009. I remember people telling me “Oh no, it’s not gonna work. It’s just a fad” and I simply said, “Listen, something becomes a fad if the person introducing it loses interest”. As long as you stick with it, it becomes a trend, and that’s precisely what it became. Today, my name is almost synonymous with CrossFit in India, and I’m extremely grateful and honored by that fact. More so, I think who you train under matters in CrossFit and the kind of program you follow.

What’s the process to enroll for one of your classes?

I have an online consultancy option. Everybody has different goals, and a fitness path of their own to follow. For me to be able to guide someone on what to follow and how to go about with things, it’s essential for me to speak to them personally. Initially, people could simply walk to the gym and have a chat but now, with everything online, so is the consultation.

What’s the importance of mental fitness?

When it comes to fitness, it’s only about physicality, your mind matters the most. Technically, if you are mentally fit, the body will simply follow. Today, I’m glad that people pay equal attention to mind and body, and I think this should be a conscious practice. With every bicep curl, start training your mind too. There are tons of exercises one can do. Trust me, once you’ve won this battle and you establish a mental discipline for yourself, every element of fitness simply falls into place. So, mentally fit first, physically fit later.

