Are you avoiding sleep? You might be experiencing revenge bedtime procrastination

Are you staying up late at night more than your body allows? Or are you trying to scoop out extra hours at night to binge-watch your favourite series after a long day? Well, then the chances are high that you’re suffering from a phenomenon called revenge bedtime procrastination.

What is revenge bedtime procrastination?

Many working professionals and students don’t seem to have enough control over their daytime life. Hence, they try and stay up till late to have their own ‘me’ time. This phenomenon has become one of the major reasons behind sleep disorders in many people.

The term ‘revenge’ was derived from China’s 72-hour-per-week working policy, which was introduced in the late 2010s. This basically refers to one’s control over their leftover time from the day. Meanwhile, a writer named Daphne K. Lee was the first one to tweet about the whole word revenge bedtime procrastination saying, “a phenomenon in which people who don’t have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late-night hours”.

According to a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, delaying sleep while in bed is the new common reality. The study also states that sleep insufficiency is a subject of utmost importance that affects a significant portion of the population.

Signs and causes of revenge bedtime procrastination

For all those who’re assuming that just staying up till late is the sign of major revenge bedtime procrastination, this is not exactly the case. A lot of people who might be undergoing the phenomenon tend to focus on their favourite activities at the cost of their sleep. They are exhausted by the end of the day and yet refuse to rest. They force themselves to stay active and seek entertainment or majorly indulge in extra screen time. As a result, people face sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, stress, heart issues and other physical and mental problems.

The main victims of revenge bedtime procrastination are the ones with high-stress jobs or workaholics who tend to overwork for prolonged hours. These people later seek control over their remaining time of the day and are often prone to be addressed as ‘night-owls’.

How to deal with revenge bedtime procrastination

Put your sleep first

As per research in the leading medical journal, BMJ Open, sleep plays a key part in improving one’s mental health. If a person is sleep-deprived, there are better chances of contracting mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and even bipolar disorder. Therefore, try and wrap up your daily chores before bedtime and have enough beauty sleep.

Follow a schedule

Busy days and highly stressed jobs won’t ever have an ending. And they are the biggest causes of delaying sleep in an average human. Cut out time for your leisure and fun activities, and don’t just wait for the night or end of the week to chase them.

Prioritise your entertainment

Everyone wants to have some fun after a packed-up day, and it is not criminal. However, a lot of people think otherwise. As per a new joint study from Rutgers University, The Ohio State University, and Harvard University, those who believe spending time for fun activities is a waste of time tend to fall under greater anxiety and depression. So, avoid burnouts and finish work early to have that ‘me’ time before your scheduled bedtime.

Digital detox is a must

A study published in Scientific Research Publishing states that gadget addiction is a predictor of depression, anxiety, stress and sleep disturbances in a lot of young adults. Therefore, following a proper regime of working out, meditating or even reading a book may work wonders to battle revenge bedtime procrastination.

