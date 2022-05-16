Try these 8 workouts to get rid of stubborn armpit fat

Armpit fat can often be a challenge even if you are active and workout regularly. People, especially women, face this problem due to the accumulation of breast tissue in this area. Although the fat gathered in this region can be reduced with weight training, it is also possible to tone your underarm muscles with a few at-home exercises without dumbbells.

These cardio workouts focus on your upper body and help in reducing extra fat from your armpit area. So, slip into your activewear and get ready for those toned underarms.

Count on these 8 workouts to help you shed armpit fat

Pushups

Pushups can do wonders in helping lose that armpit fat. This exercise majorly targets your upper body muscles in arms, abdominal area, hips, shoulder, chest and back. Pushups are also practiced to gain upper body strength, improve flexibility, body balance and posture. This is a go-to workout for many who like to stay fit and improve their performance in sports.

Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are the perfect way to get rid of extra fat in your underarm region. This cardio workout is not only effective on your arms but also focuses on abs, shoulders, arms, chest and belly. Since mountain climbers make use of various muscles at a time, your heart rate is increased which helps in burning more calories than usual. This full-body workout also helps in improving your heart health.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are one of the most interesting and fun ways to lose armpit fat. This exercise not just focuses on your arms but areas in your legs, glutes, belly and hips as well. This form of workout comes in different variations which increases the oxygen in your body. It results in improved blood circulation and better heart health.

Superman workout

This exercise is exactly what it sounds like. Here, you form a flying pose on the ground which helps in aligning your body weight. It also stabilises your back and specifically tightens your arms and underarm region. Superman is a power pose which helps in reducing pain, provides support in your spinal cord and improves muscle strength. Try this workout first thing in the morning to heat up your body.

Arm circles

Another no-equipment workout to tone your armpit area is arm circles. This form of exercise is performed as a warmup and stimulates the flow of blood in your body. This magical workout comes with a number of variations which you can learn from the video. Along with your underarm area, arm circles work on toning your shoulder muscles, biceps and triceps. You can perform it for 5-7 minutes, per day.

Plank to side plank rotations

These variations of planks are the best workout to lose extra fat from your overall body. This exercise will not just target your arms and underarms but will also prove to be effective in tightening your waistline. This variation of planks strengthens your core, upper body and lower body. It improves your body balance, burns extra calories, maintains your blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Downward dog pose

Yoga is super beneficial when it comes to losing weight and gaining muscle strength. Asanas like downward dog pose can strengthen the muscles on your arms and shoulder areas. It is a full body workout and stretches your lower body parts including hamstrings, calves, and ankles. Being a cardio workout, this yoga pose helps in regulating the blood circulation in the body and improves your posture.

Cat-cow pose

Also known as chakravakasana, cat-cow pose is one of the easiest yoga asanas to practice. Apart from toning your underarm muscles, this position targets your upper body including, arms, chest and back. This yoga pose is considered ideal for relaxation as it helps in relieving stress. Cat-cow pose also improves your posture and increases coordination in your body.

