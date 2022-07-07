A helpful guide on how to start your day positively

Mornings set the tone for the rest of the day, which is why mornings are the most important part of the day. We have got the ultimate guide on how to start your day positively.

Have you ever noticed that when you start your morning in a frenzy, the rest of your day goes by in chaos too? That is why it is so important to develop sustainable and healthy morning habits so that the mood for the rest of the day is set too. We all function on both good and bad habits, mostly unconsciously. When you develop healthy habits and maintain them with intent, especially in the morning, it influences how you feel, act, and think during the rest of your day. Here are a few things you can do to start your day positively.

How to start your day positively

Set your alarm sounds mindfully

You don’t know how important the sound of alarms is until you sit and analyse what it does to your brain. Your alarm clock is the first thing you hear in the morning. In fact, it is the sound that wakes up your mind, body and brain. When you set a harsh or loud tone that makes you feel like throwing away your alarm clock, that is the mood you wake up with. So, the sound and melody of your alarm clock is one of the first steps how to start your day positively.

Set something soothing and mellow that grows louder gradually. Also, a healthy habit would be to change your alarm sounds every week to newer and softer tunes, so that you don’t start hating one particular tone.

Wake up with the first alarm

Snoozing is the first instinct that comes to us in the morning, only to scrunch in a few extra minutes of sleep. That might seem like the comfortable option at that moment, but that is where all the problem begins. You know very well that those few extra minutes of sleep will not do anything good and you wake up feeling groggy. The second rule in the how to start your day positively rulebook is to wake up on the first alarm. This makes you feel like you have control over your life and well, the day goes by really easily.

Do not check your notifications right away

You have read it multiple times by now not to check your phones first thing in the morning. While that’s a habit that’s hard to change, what you can do is not to check your notifications right away. There will be work mails, bill reminders, messages from people you don’t like and whatnot. Now that is not something you would want if we want to learn how to start your day positively, right?

Instead watch something that makes you happy

What you can do instead is to play a happy video. It can be anything, but it has to be something that makes you happy. A baby video or a dog video or any animals, people, locations that make you happy. It can be something as simple as the waves of the sea crashing against the shore. The idea is not to get into a functional surviving mode the minute you get up. Instead, allow yourself some time to be happy if you actually want to know how to start your day positively

Predict your mood for the day and select your outfit

You might not always realise it, but what you wear for the day has a great effect on how you end up feeling. You need to gauge your mood, if you want to feel sexy or comfortable and easy breezy or really professional. Whether you are going out to work or for a meeting or even to meet your friends, dressing according to your mood is of utmost importance if you want to know how to start your day positively.

Include some form of physical activity

We cannot stress enough the importance of physical activities. You don’t have to get into a high-intensity workout or run every day. The key idea is to remember that your body has been static and in a state of rest for eight long hours or more. So, in order to go about your day, you have to get your body in a state of motion. Also, breaking a sweat is the perfect way to boost your energy, mood and morale for the day ahead.

Plan a fun activity for the end of the day

Before you leave home or even if you are working from home, it is important to set a fun activity for your post-work ritual. It can be anything that brings you joy. Cooking, baking, going out to meet a friend, going on a date- just about anything. When you set a happy activity for the end of the day, your mornings are happy and the rest of your day is spent in happy anticipation too, for having something to look forward to.

