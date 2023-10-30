facebook
The Imperial New Delhi welcomes guests on a journey of wellness
Beauty & Grooming
30 Oct 2023 02:02 PM

The Imperial New Delhi welcomes guests on a journey of wellness

Chirrag Guha

The Imperial New Delhi’s newest addition to its lush property is a 900 SQFT custom-designed space dedicated to wellness and serenity. The new Yoga Sanctum is a fusion of natural elements with premium design for a calming space of relaxation.

The Yoga Sanctum is The Imperial New Delhi’s offering of a luxurious twist to the art of Yoga. An ensemble of soft wooden flooring and high beams overlooked by a 400 SQFT natural wall of green to curate a refreshing ambience for guests.

“Guests at The Imperial New Delhi can now harmonize their stay with holistic well-being by indulging in yoga sessions that transcend the physical and touch the soul. The Yoga Sanctum is a place where serenity meets luxury, where guests can unwind, rejuvenate, and rediscover themselves,” said Louis Sailer, Senior Executive Vice President of The Imperial New Delhi.

The Yoga Sanctum makes the opulent studio open to all, with a versatile layout that can accommodate intimate gatherings and large yoga groups alike, ideal for both private sessions and workshops. The Imperial New Delhi also offers personal yoga masterclasses where patrons can interact with the hotel’s in-house yoga masters. The Yoga Sanctum space welcomes all souls on the journey of wellness, from novices to adept practitioners with the help of experts who can guide guests along the way.

The Imperial New Delhi
Yoga Sanctum at The Imperial New Delhi

The Imperial New Delhi, founded in 1936 is an iconic landmark considered one of the Grand Dames of the East. The eight-acre estate offers a sanctuary in the heart of India’s bustling capital where guests are transported into a world of old-world charm for an experience of relaxing luxury. Combining a rich heritage with modern comfort services, the hotel caters to both business and leisure travellers. Patrons can relax by one of the largest pools in the city, rejuvenate at the exclusive Imperial Spa, and take advantage of over 44,000 square feet of wellness facilities including the newest addition of the Yoga Sanctum at the hotel.

To celebrate the opening of the Yoga Sanctum, The Imperial New Delhi is also offering complimentary yoga classes six days a week till the end of 2023. This presents a unique opportunity for all, to experience the sanctuary of luxury and wellness that is the Yoga Sanctum.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy The Imperial New Delhi

Yoga The Imperial New Delhi
The Imperial New Delhi welcomes guests on a journey of wellness

Chirrag Guha

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for the next art film to watch, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

