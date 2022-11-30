Vegan protein and nutrition supplements to add to your cart

The market is filled with nutritional supplements for all those wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle. But if you’re vegan, here are some protein powders and supplement brands you can choose from.

The world is slowly embracing veganism as a way of living, leading to several brands releasing vegan supplements for those who want to keep their nutrient intake in check. We list down some of these vegan protein and nutrition sources for you below.

If you want to go vegan but one of the reasons stopping you is your nutritional supplements, worry no more. Over the last few years, vegan and vegetarian diets have taken over the forefront. Alternate milks, nutritional yeast, cashew cheese, vegan mayonnaise and other delicious treats have flooded the market, as have vegan meat alternatives for those who miss the chewy, juicy texture of meat.

Another area several meat-eaters missed out on has been nutritional supplements – especially vegan protein. We’ve often been told to consume eggs, fish and meat for our protein, however several plants such as legumes, soybean and tofu provide the essential nutrient to our body in adequate amounts. And those who are into physical fitness and gymming often consume extra protein in the form of powders and tablets to meet their daily needs.

If you’re someone who wants to boost your plant-based diet with additional nutrition but don’t want to fall off your lifestyle, we have some vegan protein and nutritional supplements that you can opt for. These sources offer clean, healthy and delicious nutrition, which will make you feel healthy and strong from the inside.

Vegan protein and nutrition supplement brands to opt for

Palak Notes

Palak Notes is an Indian homegrown brand which specialises in plant-based supplements. The brand has several supplements to aid to your needs. From beauty-based ones consisting of biotin and curcumin and those for healthy hair and nails to supplements that help detoxify and cleanse the body, this brand, with its vegan, plant-based offerings, caters to all your needs.

Origin Nutrition

Origin Nutrition is a Chennai-based brand that specialises in 100 per cent plant-based, natural vegan protein and wellness supplements. Available on their website and on platforms such as Amazon, Origin has a range of flavours in their protein supplements. They also have products such as biotin, which is especially beneficial for nails and hair

Oziva

Oziva is a clean, plant-based nutrition and wellness brand that claims to be backed by ayurveda and science. The brand has offerings ranging from nutrition to overall health. It has a range of vegan protein powders, multivitamins and more to cater to your needs. What’s more, you can shop based on your concerns to get the best for your health.

MyProtein

Among India’s most popular protein supplement brands, MyProtein has a vast variety of products on its catalogue. Not only does it specialise in whey protein, but the brand also has a range of vegan protein options, such as pea protein and soy protein, to cater to its vegan customers.

Fast&Up

Fast&Up is among the pioneers in sports nutrition. The brand offers plant-based, vegan nutritional supplements, which cater to your overall health and wellness. They also have a range of multivitamins, biotin and other offerings to be a one-stop shop for all your needs.

Urban Platter

Urban Platter provides healthy, nutritious gourmet ingredients to all its customers. Be it thick and creamy coconut milk or offerings such as gochugaru, the produce is sourced ethically and sustainably, making sure what you put into your body is of top quality. The brand also has a range of vegan protein offerings, in case you’re looking to build some muscle or just be healthier in general.

Green Protein

Green Protein is a brand was conceptualised during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand offers a range of protein powders that can be had with water or milk, even though water is what the brand recommends. With unique flavours such as berry and mango, be sure to have the best of health and taste with these powders.

