facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Wellness > 7 vegetarian Indian food you need to include in your diet to burn belly flat
7 vegetarian Indian food you need to include in your diet to burn belly flat
Beauty & Grooming
13 May 2023 12:00 PM

7 vegetarian Indian food you need to include in your diet to burn belly flat

Sreetama Basu

Which is one of your biggest enemies when it comes to your lifestyle? The answer is unarguably, belly fat. Desk jobs and sedentary lifestyle are the major reasons behind accumulation of fat in your body and it this which has become a cause of concern now. But even the most stubborn belly fat can be burned away with the right diet and workout. Here are some of the best vegetarian Indian food which you would like to incorporate in your diet to burn that belly fat.

If you are a vegetarian and all the hype around keto and other protein-rich diets makes you feel like fitness is a distant goal, let’s burst that myth. Indian cuisine is the OG guide to healthy eating. With lots of fruits and vegetables dominating the cuisine that are loaded with fibres and essential nutrients, it is actually quite easy to burn belly fat. If this piqued your interest, stay tuned and find out more.

Vegetarian Indian food to burn belly fat

Leafy greens

Leafy greens

 

How often have your mother and grandmother begged you to consume different kinds of leafy vegetables (locally known as saag)? Innumerable times, right? Why? Because it is extremely important to include leafy greens like spinach, kale, lettuce, and other such leafy veggies in your diet. Due to the high iron and nutrient content, leafy greens like spinach boosts metabolism and increases the rate at which the body burns calories. You can just simply add a bowl of leafy greens to your daytime meals and you would see the difference in no time.

Mushrooms

vegetarian Indian food

One of the most loved vegetarian Indian food, mushrooms are not only delicious and versatile, but they also come with fat burning properties as well. Your journey towards a flatter tummy starts with mushrooms which regulates the glucose levels in your blood. They are also rich in protein and helps boost metabolism, all of which results in fat loss.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas

 

Chickpeas or chana are known for their high protein content. Just one cup of cooked or boiled chana contains about 15 grams of protein. But the health benefits do not end here. Chickpeas are also a great source of iron, complex carbs, fibres, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and a bunch of other plant compounds. These make chickpeas a great vegetarian Indian food for burning belly fat.

Lentils

vegetarian Indian food

A staple in Indian households, lentils or dal are a great source of protein. One cup of cooked dal contains 18 grams of protein. If you are bored from the same dal in your meals, you can boil and toss some lentils in a hearty bowl of salad as well. Good sources of fibres and slowly digested carbs, lentils keep you full for a long time, while burning your belly fat. They are also rich sources of folate, manganese, and iron.

Chillies

vegetarian Indian food

You must have heard before that spicy food is a great way to burn fat. What better vegetarian Indian food than chillies to amp up the spice content in your food? But what’s the science behind it? Well, the heat that’s generated when you consume chillies utilises more calories and ends up oxidising layers of fat in the body.

Carrots

Carrots

A wonder vegetable, carrots are one of the most popular veggies in the Indian household. It is low in calories and is a perfect vegetable to add to your diet when you are trying to burn belly fat. Rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres, carrots make for the quintessential weight loss vegetarian Indian food. Add it to your salad or curry (sabzi) or you may even blend it in your smoothies.

Pumpkin

pumpkin

Largely consisting of water, pumpkin is low in calories and still containing many nutrients and fibres. It is another versatile vegetable that can fit in anywhere, providing you with its many benefits.  It thus aids in a flatter tummy.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Weight Loss Indian Cuisine fat burning vegetarian food
7 vegetarian Indian food you need to include in your diet to burn belly flat

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.