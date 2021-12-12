What is snow-globing? A phenomenon that makes you fall in love during the holidays

Falling in love during the holiday season might seem like a fairy tale, a scenario worthy of the best romantic comedies set at Christmas lining up on Netflix, the Hallmark channel and everywhere in between. But sometimes, once the magic of the holiday season has passed, the enthusiasm for the relationship can fade and what was seen as love, at first sight, comes to an end. A turn of events that is so common it’s a classic. And this dating phenomenon even has a name: snow-globing.

What is the snow-globing effect?

What if your Christmas shopping trip turned into a scene right out of a Christmas movie? While you’re shopping for gifts to delight your loved ones, one of your cleverly wrapped packages falls out of your bag. A charming stranger picks up the precious present. Your eyes meet and it’s love at first sight. Thus begins a romance, the month of December unfurls like a fairy tale. This person, who just a few days earlier was a total stranger, is your soulmate, you’re sure of it. But after the end-of-year celebrations, the magic has deflated like a collapsed soufflé. What you have experienced is what specialists call “snow-globing.”

The magical effect of the Christmas season on new relationships

The phenomenon of “snow-globing” consists of pairing up during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.

The term “snow-globing” comes from the decorative “snow globes” which feature iconic Christmas characters or scenes and are enthusiastically shaken by children to create a snow flurry inside a sphere.

The phenomenon occurs because the festive holiday season brings about a sense of nostalgia and a need for comfort. As a result, lonely people may turn to the first person they meet and create a relationship that seems perfect to compensate for their loneliness.

According to a 2020 study by dating site Zoosk, 53% of singles said it was harder to be single during the holiday than at any other time of year. In the Cosmopolitan US, psychiatrist Gary Brown explains that “feeling embarrassed about not being in a relationship can be so painful, that people will make romantic gestures as a sort of ‘short fix’ so that they don’t have to feel the pain of loneliness.”

Recognising and avoiding the ‘snow-globing’ effect

How can you avoid falling into the trap of a relationship that seems perfect but ends up being as artificial as a snow globe? Communication with your new partner is essential, both verbal and non-verbal. The important thing is to understand what they want from the relationship. You will then be able to see if their expectations are in line with yours.

As the holidays arrive, you can also watch for changes in your loved one’s behaviour. If their attitude changes drastically, this sign can alert you to the true intention behind the relationship. For example, if they go from being distant to wanting to see you every night during the Christmas season, this may be a red flag.

Finally, the best way to test your relationship and its “snow-globing” effect could be to take a step back, spend the holidays with friends and family while staying in touch with your partner and come back to them after all the festivities are over to see if the passion is still there.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story was published via AFP.