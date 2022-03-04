5 of the world’s most extravagant luxe spa treatments

5 luxury spa treatments from around the world that are big-time checks on your travel itinerary!

Loving yourself is a big part of the job nowadays. Spa treatments are as popular as ever and every once in a while getting pampered sounds like a dream! A wonderful travel experience now often includes walking into a gorgeous spa with sparkling tiles, flickering candles with melodious calm music, and cozy treatment rooms. We found the 5 most extravagant, luxurious, and decadent spa treatments that are favorites of the stars!

The perfect 10 spa experience, Spa Montage, Beverly Hills, California

The “perfect 10” is a one-day luxury spa experience that includes ten treatments. It involves a 90-minute body-firming detox treatment that includes dry brushing and an algae wrap, as well as a 60-minute Swedish massage, a traditional “Beverly Hills” manicure and pedicure, hot stone massages, and a 24-karat gold dusting. It’s been dubbed “the spa treatment that gets celebs red-carpet ready,” and includes a full meal, pressed juice and fruit as well as champagne and crudités. What more could someone ask for?

The world’s most luxurious spa experience, Talise Ottoman Spa, Dubai, UAE

The Talise Ottoman spa at the five-star Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel has won awards for its pampering skills. The world’s most luxurious spa experience is true to its name, meant as an experience for two it takes place in a private spa suite and features an Arabian gold hammam, 24-karat gold mask, a skin-softening rose bath, and a diamond and rose body ritual with an exfoliating massage followed by oils and skin conditioners for soft, youthful-looking skin. The package includes a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel, a caviar and champagne lunch, and spa gifts to go!

The Golden Opulence, Al Messila Spa, Doha, Qatar

The Al Messila Spa in Doha, Qatar is a place where you can easily spend hours getting pampered with 24-carat gold. The Golden Opulence package starts off with a full-body exfoliation with crushed gold to prepare you for the massage. Then pure 24kt gold body oil is used for the massage accompanied with 24kt gold hot stones. Following the relaxing massage, the treatment is completed with a gold facial and 24kt gold face stones to define, sculpt and contour leaving you shimmering and glittering in gold.

The Abhyanga, Ananda In The Himalayas, India

Ananda in the Himalayas is a destination spa that offers a spa, yoga and meditation, physiotherapy, and emotional healing, some of the many reasons people love to visit. The most famous treatment is the Abhyanga, a traditional ayurvedic therapy that includes a four-hand massage and an ancient treatment technique where oil is poured over the forehead to help open the “third eye” for mental clarity. While one therapist opens your third eye, the other massages your feet to balance your chakras. This treatment is said to be anti-aging and the spa has been visited by the likes of A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and Uma Thurman.

Eight-handed massage, The Spa of the Four Seasons Resort, Mauritius

The signature treatment happens in an overwater standalone villa surrounded by cool soothing water and finds its origins in ayurvedic philosophy that is aimed to relax the mind and balance the body’s energy. The hands of four highly trained therapists work in harmony and synchronization almost like a carefully choreographed dance to release stress, emotional weight and leave you with a sense of total rejuvenation.

Hero & Featured image: Courtesy Al Messila Spa, Doha, Qatar