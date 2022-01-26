Try these stress-relieving yoga asanas and say goodbye to poor mental health

In the past two years, we have seen a significant rise in stress, anxiety and depression in people. According to a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with highly significant levels of psychological distress. Therefore, amidst the lockdowns and curfews where people are expected to get locked indoors, it is important to keep a check on your mental wellbeing.

One of the best ways to deal with physical and mental ailments is yoga. Yes, a few stress-relieving yoga asanas work wonders in improving your mental state by calming your mind, making you more patient, boosting your mood, and much more.

Stress-relieving yoga asanas for improved mental health

Anjaneyasana

Also known as crescent moon pose, Anjaneyasana improves your body’s blood circulation and also helps calm your mind. This pose also comes with a number of variations and can help a lot with stress.

How to do

Lunge one of your legs forward while standing.

Bend the knee of the leg with which you’re lunging, make sure it is aligned with your ankle.

Now stretch your back and keep both your ankles straight on the floor.

Put both your hands up and join palms in namaste.

Take deep breaths and repeat the process 5 times by changing your legs alternatively.

Natarajasana

Also known as the dancer’s pose, this yoga asana works great for boosting your mood. Natrajasana can benefit you if you’re suffering from anxiety or depression.

How to do

Stand straight and then bend one of your knees backwards.

Hold the ankle of that foot with your hand.

Now lean forward slightly and take your ankle towards the back of your head.

In the meantime, extend the other hand in front of you.

Now take deep breaths while holding on to that position.

Virabhadrasana

Virbhadrasana aka the warrior pose improves your focus, balance, and stability. It also encourages good blood circulation and respiration. All you need to do is breathe steadily and focus while performing this pose.

How to do

Stand straight and spread your legs wide.

Now turn your hips and ankles to one side.

Lunge with one knee at a 90-degree angle with your feet that is in front.

Now raise your arms high and breathe in and breathe out deeply.

Hold the position for 10 seconds.

Garudasana

Also known as the eagle pose, Garudasana helps you with your anxiety and improves your focus. In order to perform this pose, all you need to do is to maintain the balance of your body.

How to do

Stand straight and slowly lift and wrap one of your legs around the other one.

Slightly bend your knees while keeping the ankles flat on the floor.

Now bend your elbows in front of your face and wrap one of your arms around the other one.

Keep your breathing steady and slow.

Note: Keep a check on your body balance while performing this pose as it can be dangerous to put your whole weight on one leg.

Vajrasana

One of the most common yoga poses, Vajrasana is a meditative pose. It not just helps in improving your focus and maintaining patience, but also helps your body with better digestion.

How to do

Sit down on your knees.

Make sure that your ankles are pointing outwards.

Also, your calves and thighs need to be together on the floor.

Now place your hands on your knees.

Hold the position and breathe in and breathe out for 30-60 seconds.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock