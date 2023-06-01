Can yoga help reduce belly fat?

Belly fat is one of the most common health problems prevailing today. Poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle lead to poor metabolism, resulting in accumulation of belly fat. What we need is a holistic approach to target these problem areas in our bodies. Which is why today, we are looking at yoga exercises that will help reduce belly fat.

Before we proceed further, it is important to note that yoga does not target specific areas of the body. Beginners should know that yoga is a holistic approach that works on your body, mind and soul, helping you stay in your best shape. We got in touch with Arun Pandala, Director and Senior Acharya at Sivananda Yoga Centre, Gurgaon, who helped us with some of the most effective yoga asanas for overall weight loss, which will in turn aid in burning belly fat as well.

Yoga exercises for reducing belly fat

Surya Namaskar



One of the most effective yoga exercises for reducing belly fat and overall weight loss, Surya Namaskar has numerous health benefits. Helping with weight loss, strengthening muscles and joints, a better functioning digestive system, combatting insomnia, ensuring a healthy and regular menstrual cycle, are just some of the benefits of doing Surya Namaskar. Doing this exercise daily will help you not just with belly fat, but in more ways than you can count.

Bhujangasana



Also known as the Cobra pose, this yoga exercise aids in reducing belly fat and has numerous other benefits as well. It helps stretch muscles in your chest, shoulders and abdominal areas. It enhances flexibility, rejuvenates the heart, and decreases the stiffness of the lower back. Over time, this yoga asana will help you lose weight and stay fit.

Dhanurasana



Next on the list of yoga exercises for belly fat is the Dhanurasana or the Bow pose. This is a complete yoga asana that helps in strengthening the back and the abdominal muscles. The health benefits include enhancing blood circulation, adjusting hunched back and improving your body posture, managing diabetes, digestive ailments and chest ailments.

Shalabhasana



Also known as the Locust pose, Shalabhasana is a yoga asana that you should be looking at if you want to improve your flexibility, balance, and strength, along with burning the belly fat. This asana targets the spine intensely, therefore reducing back pain and strengthening the lower back, pelvic organs, hip joints, legs, and arms.

Paschimottanasana



If you thought yoga exercises for reducing belly fat was going to be difficult, the Sitting Forward Bend pose will change your mind. In this asana, the entire back of the body from head to heels, including the spinal column, is deeply stretched. This helps in improving spine mobility and overall flexibility, thus helping with belly fat reduction and weight loss.

Ustrasana



One of the most common asanas, the Camel pose also benefits the body in a number of ways. It strengthens the chest, abdomen and quadriceps muscles and tones the glutes and hamstrings muscles. It also allows the cervical tension to be reduced while stretching the neck in the backbend.

All these asanas are so much more than just yoga exercises for reducing belly fat. They are simple, easy and the most effective form of exercise you can practice.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock