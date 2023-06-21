Say hello to a happier and more fulfilled you with these 6 yoga asanas for mental health

Thanks to social media and the digital boom, we are now having more important conversations than ever before, one of them being mental health. What used to be a hush hush discussion is now being talked about and approached mindfully in public forums and in our day to day lives. While we are on the topic, one of the best and most holistic ways to improve your mental health is by practicising yoga. So here are some of the most effective yoga asanas for your mental health.

A form of meditative exercise that dates back to ancient India, yoga is a school of discipline that packs in more holistic health and lifestyle benefits than we can ever count. While yoga definitely has a bunch of benefits for your physical health, it aims to control the mind and bring in stillness amidst the hustle bustle of life. Like we said, yoga is a holistic approach that targets the body, mind and soul. Mahak Asija, a certified yoga instructor, further spoke about this, stating how regular practice of yoga asanas and Pranayama helps with anxiety and overall mental health. She mentioned that at the core of it, yoga improves our concentration and attention span, thus setting the base to deal with all mental health issues. She recommends starting with breathing exercises to help with relaxation and focus and then moving on to asanas. So, bookmark these yoga poses for mental health that will help you in the long run.

Yoga for mental health

Sukhasana



Apart from providing good posture and lengthening your spine, this yoga asana, also known as the Easy Pose, has a bunch of benefits for your mental health. It improves your concentration with its relaxing effects, and helps you battle anxiety and extreme stress. This asana is all about maintaining symmetry at the bottom of your spine, which in turn helps you overcome stress.

Balasana



Known as Child’s Pose, this actually happens to be one of the most relaxing yoga asanas. It is actually the most effective asana to help people sleep better. While your body is grounded, your lower back and hips are gently stretched and this gets you to relax. Since it brings a lot of peace, this asana is also great for people dealing with depression.

Sethu Bandhasana



Known as the Bridge Pose, this asana is quite a common one. But did you know its benefit for your mental health? This asana helps combat stress, anxiety and depression. But the benefits don’t end here. It also helps treat fatigue, insomnia and even headaches. By enabling the blood to flow to the head, it helps the body naturally battle poor mental health.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana



The Upward-Facing Dog Pose is another yoga asana that improves your mental health by targeting your posture and flexibility. In this asana, the back is arched, so it directly works on the spine. Hence, all the stress that gets trapped in the spine and the back gets released with this pose. It is also known to treat mild fatigue and depression.

Adho Mukha Svanasana



After the Upward-Facing Dog Pose comes the Downward-Facing Dog Pose. Another rejuvenating asana for the body, this asana stretches the muscles on the legs and hands. It also targets the calves and inner thighs, all of which leads to fresh blood flow to the different organs in the body. This releases stress and anxiety, thus bringing you a much-needed calm.

Uttanasana



The Standing Forward Fold Pose is another forward facing pose, but you have to keep standing for this asana. In this posture, the body is folded forward which gives the back a strong stretch. While it helps with digestive ailments such as constipation, it also helps release the tension in your back, shoulders, and neck, thus helping your nervous system function better.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock