What is Brotox? Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty breaks down the new codes

At the end of 2023, we can confidently say that genderless beauty isn’t simply a trend but a norm that skincare, makeup and fragrance brands everywhere wholeheartedly embraced. So why should cosmetic procedures be behind? Brotox is a rather puckish way of referring to Botox injections for men that are gaining popularity worldwide. In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist at Ra Skin & Aesthetics in Mumbai and Hyderabad, talks about this trend and why it’s ushering in a pivotal shift in how we perceive aesthetic procedures.

Why has Brotox gained so much popularity?

Botox’s popularity among men has surged due to evolving social attitudes, increased acceptance of cosmetic procedures, and a desire for a youthful and competitive edge in the professional realm. Media influence, technological advancements, and changing gender roles have contributed to a growing awareness and acceptance of Botox among men, who see it as a minimally invasive means to enhance their appearance and project vitality in a society increasingly valuing self-care and aesthetic upkeep.

What is the area of concern men are targeting with Brotox?

Frown Lines: Men often seek Botox to address frown lines resulting from repeated facial expressions and muscle contractions. Botox works by temporarily easing the underlying muscles, preventing them from contracting and causing deep lines. By relaxing the targeted muscles, Botox smoothens frown lines, providing a more youthful and relaxed appearance. This non-invasive treatment is preferred by many men for its effectiveness in reducing the visible signs of ageing without the need for surgery.

Hyperhidrosis: Botox for men is increasingly used to treat hyperhidrosis, a condition characterised by excessive sweating. When injected into the sweat glands, Botox blocks the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter responsible for stimulating sweat production. This temporary inhibition results in a significant reduction in sweat production, offering relief to men experiencing hyperhidrosis. Botox’s efficacy in managing this condition has made it a popular choice for those seeking a non-surgical solution to control excessive sweating.

Sharper Jawline: Achieving a more defined jawline is a common desire among many Indian men. Often, the presence of an enlarged salivary gland or continuous biting habits can cause a protruding muscle, obscuring the natural sharpness of the jawline. The muscle and gland can be subdued by injecting a small amount of Botox in this area, allowing the jawline to emerge with a more refined and aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Is there any difference in Botox for men and women?

There is a difference in the administration of botox for men and women, primarily due to variations in muscle anatomy, orientation, and desired outcomes. Even when targeting the same muscle for a specific indication, the differences in muscle bulk and orientation mean that the aesthetic goals for men markedly differ from those for women.

It is crucial to consult with a skilled professional when considering procedures to reduce frown lines. Inexperienced attempts may unintentionally result in a more feminine appearance of the brow or lead to issues like “Spock Eyebrows,” where the lateral eyebrow flares unnaturally. Likewise, improper treatment in the lower facial area could alter the smile or create an overly narrow jaw, giving an undesirable feminine look for a man. Additionally, it may enhance the jowl, contributing to an aged appearance. Consulting with an experienced doctor, particularly one specializing in aesthetics, ensures the preservation of masculinity and the enhancement of youthful features tailored to the unique needs of male patients.

What other injectables are growing popular among men and why?

Another set of injectables gaining popularity includes peptides. When combined with hyaluronic acid, these peptides prove highly effective in hydrating the skin, particularly favoured by smokers and those who engage in heavy partying. Often, individuals with dehydrated and tired-looking skin, especially in the under-eye area, find this treatment beneficial. Administered as microdroplets just beneath the skin, it successfully counteracts signs of free radical damage and inflammation, imparting a more youthful and refreshed appearance. Bio-stimulators are also on the rise, like Profhilo, Skin Boosters, PRP, GFC, and exosomes, working to stimulate collagen and contribute to a brighter and more youthful complexion.

