What makes sunscreen the most important part of your skincare?

Our skincare routines are becoming more extensive by the day, with numerous products and ways to use them, leading to chaos among customers. While we grew up watching women invest in good cleansers, hydrating moisturisers, and effective sunscreens, we are now bombarded with serums and masks that have cluttered our shelves recently.

Amidst the tightening and brightening serums and acids, one product that has managed to climb the ladder of importance is the superlative sunscreen. It is unanimously the absolute pivotal step in your skincare routine and sometimes the only one that matters. You might skip applying your hyaluronic acid drops or that niacinamide serum, but your sunscreen is an unmissable part of your day and needs reapplication without fail.

But what makes sunscreens so important?

Let’s start by discussing the factor that makes your sunscreen efficient—SPF. SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor, which measures how effectively a sunscreen product protects the skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. It is a rating system developed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States to indicate the level of protection a sunscreen provides against UVB radiation.

SPF values can range from 2 to 100 or even higher, indicating the level of protection they provide. For example, an SPF 15 sunscreen filters out about 93% of UVB rays, while an SPF 30 sunscreen filters out about 97%. It’s important to understand that no sunscreen can provide 100% protection from the sun’s rays, so beware of products that make such claims.

Why do you need to protect your skin from the sun?

One of the biggest myths about sunscreens and SPF is that they protect you from getting tanned when out in the sun. If you’ve stepped out in the sun with sunscreen on, you know that’s not true. SPF protects you from the harsh sun, specifically UVB rays that cause sunburn and increase the risk of skin cancer. However, a tan cannot be completely avoided when you’re out in the sun because exposure can trigger the production of excess melanin. SPF helps control the damage, protecting you from the formation of dark spots, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation.

What does PA+++ mean?

You don’t just need protection from UVB rays when you’re out in the sun. UVA rays are equally harmful to your skin and can cause premature ageing and skin damage. They accelerate the ageing process by breaking down collagen and elastin fibres in the skin, leading to sagging, wrinkles, and loss of firmness.

PA+, PA++, and PA+++ are indicators of protection against UVA rays. The more “+” signs following “PA,” the higher the level of UVA protection offered by the sunscreen. You must opt for a sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection, which offers adequate protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

How do you use sunscreens?

An SPF of at least 30, with PA++ or above, is a must in your daily routine. It offers you 97% protection against UVB rays and moderate protection against UVA rays. Apply it as the last layer of product in your skincare routine, before applying makeup. The general rule is to take an amount from the top to the end of your index and middle finger for a single application, 15 minutes before you step out in the sun. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours or more frequently if swimming or sweating.

Here are some of our favourite sunscreens that you can try, but remember, like the sun, sunscreen isn’t seasonal either.