Why you need to sit up straight and read about the Barbie Botox trend

The Barbie movie might have gone off the theatres but the after-effects of the Barbie phenomenon can still be felt. Much like the post-earthquake aftershocks, the effects of Greta Gerwig’s iconic movie can be felt much after it left the public eye. Case in point, the Barbie Botox or the trapezius-muscle Botox that has risen in popularity post the release of the movie. We deep dive into the Barbie Botox trend, its popularity on TikTok and how it helps create an illusion of a slender, elongated neck much like the famous doll herself.

Clinically called the Trapezius Botox or Trap Tox, the procedure is done to improve posture, relieve tension in the neck and offer pain relief (especially for people suffering from migraines). The procedure has now taken a cosmetic turn with people asking for aesthetic reasons. Sarah Allison (The Malibu Toast) was one of the first TikTok content creators who spoke about the procedure and shared her before and after images. She candidly shared that the change wasn’t due to yoga or pilates but the Barbie Botox. For Allison, it’s been a game-changer in not just getting a “beautiful long neck” but also helping her get a toned stomach due to the correction of posture. So if you’re intrigued by this unique technique to achieve a swan-like neck, read on for expert opinion.

Dr Kiran Sethi explains the workings of Barbie Botox and its effects:

What exactly is Barbie Botox?

“Doctors have long used Dysport and Botox to treat pain by partially paralysing and relaxing certain muscles. We are now seeing spikes in patients asking for the injections for both pain relief and aesthetic reasons. The procedure was originally devised to aid the release of severely overworked trapezius muscles which could cause migraines and intense neck tension. Now, it’s being administered off-label to cosmetically diminish the size of shoulders, elongating the neck. And it’s gaining traction on social media.

The process entails injecting around 40 units of neurotoxins like Dysport into the dense triangles of tissue situated between the neck and shoulders. Originally, such injections were used for medical purposes, targeting migraines and severe neck tension. However, the trend has evolved, encompassing both pain relief and aesthetic transformation.”

Who needs Barbie Botox?

“If you have a tendency for poor posture and you hunch a lot – and you can see the top of your back is thicker or gets really tight, then this can really benefit you. Aesthetically it improves your back and makes your neck look longer as I mentioned.”

What are the risks of Barbie Botox?

“The risk with Barbie Botox is the same with any cosmetic procedure not done correctly. Botox can travel to areas around the intended muscle if not administered properly, or if the immediate aftercare instructions are not followed. In this specific case, if it gets too much you might have pain and other muscles will overbalance accordingly (although it goes away). Also, if you are an athlete and are trying to build your trapezius then it’s not for you. Botox is generally considered safe. Still, some common risks associated with Botox are:

– Bruising and Swelling

– Allergic Reactions

– Unintended Muscle Weakness

Ensure you go to an experienced professional and take their input seriously. They can assess your individual health history and provide guidance on potential risks and benefits based on your specific situation. Don’t get the Barbie Botox for the sake of a trend. All aesthetics is a personal choice. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t, don’t. You can try it and then decide you don’t want to continue. It’s entirely the person’s choice.”

– Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, is a celebrity skin, aesthetic and wellness specialist. She is the Medical Director of Isya Aesthetics Clinic in New Delhi. A published author and a popular face in the skincare industry.

