These women-led beauty brands are here to celebrate the strength women hold!

With Women’s Day knocking on our doors let us take a minute and raise a toast to a few women-led beauty brands that are dissing stereotypes and celebrating the connection between women and beauty.

Strength and power are two of the many terms synonymous with all the women around us, and any amount of appreciation would never be enough to justify the strength a woman holds. From being in the shadows to now breaking taboos and creating their own norms, women have gone through a lot to bring about this shift. Having said that, since Women’s Day is around the corner it’s time for us to celebrate the prowess of some successful women entrepreneurs in the industry. The sphere of beauty is primarily connected to women, courtesy of our constant need of hoarding makeup products for our vanities and skin care for our long-lasting beauty, right girls? Even though obsessing over all things makeup and skincare is every woman’s birthright, then why do men still hold the majority of the space when it comes to owning beauty brands? Well, say no more, as gradually and slowly things are taking a shift and women-led beauty brands are stealing the spotlight.

From being homemakers to leading entrepreneurs, women are on a spree to change stereotypical perceptions. So, this Women’s day, let us raise a cheer to a few women-led beauty brands and celebrate the strength we women exude.

A few women-led beauty brands to add to your vanities and skincare shelves

Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa

Well, we had to begin with the one who has made beauty accessible for all the makeup and skincare connoisseurs out there, she is none other than the founder of your and my goto beauty stop, aka Nykaa. Founded by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa has come a long way and is one of the most renowned and celebrated beauty platforms in India. Nayar sure had the determination to turn her dreams into reality and today she is responsible for all the love and obsession that comes Nykaa’s way.

Shubhika and Sangeeta Jain, founder of Ras Luxury Oils

Next up is the one whose authentic products have found a permanent spot on our wellness shelves- Ras Luxury Oils. This brainchild of Shubhika Jain and Sangeeta Jain was born out of their urge to base the products on the notion of ‘farm to bottle’. Sourcing products from their family farms in order to curate an amalgamation of nature’s well-kept secrets with aromatherapy is what makes Ras Luxury Oils the perfect way to elevate our well-being.

Shamika Haldipurkar, founder of d’You

Speaking of women-led beauty brands one just can’t miss out on the one whose aesthetics are luring us into adding these products to our skincare shelves. Yes, you guessed it right it is the brand that’s quite literally ‘touching skies’- d’You by Shamika Haldipurkar. From ‘in my defence’ finding a place in our morning routines to ‘eyes and shine’ taking over our nighttime routines d’You’s products are stealing the spotlight of late.

Harshita Rai, founder of The Skin Diet Company

Which started out as a mere urge to bring about some positive changes in her lifestyle is now a renowned skincare brand carving a niche in the domain. The Skin Diet Company by Harshita Rai was born out of her understanding of whatever is good to put ‘in’ the body, is definitely good to put ‘on’ it. This led to the insight of formulating skincare products that utilize the complete potential of superfoods and birthed The Skin Diet Company, in 2022.

Namrata Soni, founder of Simply Nam

Loved and trusted by women of all ages, Namrata Soni is not just a successful makeup artist, but a successful entrepreneur of a leading beauty brand- Simply Nam. Known for taking rounds on our gram to being permanent companions in our vanities, Simply Nam’s products are definitely worth all the hype. Launched in 2020, Namrata Soni’s brand is designed in Scandinavia, keeping the Indian woman in mind, and is all about helping women look and feel the best version of themselves.

Ananya Kapur, founder of Type Beauty

If you’re intrigued by the concept of skincare-infused makeup products, then Type Beauty by Ananya Kapur is here to turn all your wishes into reality. From the Zit Quit concealers helping you deal with your zits to Spf-infused foundations giving you much-needed protection, Type Beauty is here to suit all skin types.

Rubeina Karachiwalla, founder of Ruby’s Organic

Her love for organic products is what urged her to curate Ruby’s Organic, which in turn is India’s first organic makeup line. Made to suit Indian skin types, Rubeina’s authentic vision is what contributes to the brand’s success today.

Karishma Kewalramani, founder of Fae Beauty

The next stop in women-led beauty brands had to be Fae beauty, courtesy of Karishma Kewalramani’s authentic and unfiltered approach towards beauty. Known for curating multi-purpose makeup products, Fae beauty is worth being your one-stop shop for all things glossy and sassy.

Niloni Shah, founder of The Pink Foundry

Urging us to be in the pink of our health, Niloni Shah’s brand ‘The Pink Foundry’ is reaching new heights one skincare wonder at a time. Backed by science, The Pink Foundry is all about giving your skin a much-needed boost and clarity that you’ve been dreaming of for ages.

Divya Malpani, founder of Skinvest

Looking to invest in a new-age skincare brand? Divya Malpani’s Skinvest is the answer to all your questions! The five unique products are filled to the brim with antioxidants, powerful natural botanicals, and acne-treating ingredients. So, these clinically proven and gender-neutral products sure deserve a place in your daily regimes.

Hero Image: Courtesy Typebeautyinc./IG Featured Image: Courtesy d’you.co/IG