Yasmin Karachiwala on her journey, busting myths about Pilates and more

Known for introducing us to Pilates, for training many celebrated names in B-town and now turning into a celebrity herself, Yasmin Karachiwala is the one fitness guru we’re all in dire need of.

Yasmin Karachiwala is a name that is synonymous with all things fitness and wellness. Popularly known as a celebrity trainer, Karachiwala is no less than a celebrity herself and has carved herself a noteworthy niche in a domain earlier dominated by men. Let’s just say if I were in the mood to look for new fitness challenges or learn more about Pilates Yasmin’s gram handle would be at the top of my search list. Known for training the who’s who of B-town from Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Yasmin’s innate urge to did deeper into the world of fitness is what got her to become a BASI-certified pilates instructor. Further, her zeal to educate people about pilates and make exercise fun and interesting is what drove her to kickstart her own studio, ‘Yasmin’s Body Image’ with franchises in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon Ahmedabad, Indore, Dubai, Dhaka, and Bangladesh. Speaking of which she recently opened yet another Pilates studio in Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi with all the equipment to drive us on the path of fitness. The studio offers a personalised pilates experience that is tailored to one’s unique needs and goals.

Yasmin Karachiwala is probably the reason that India is now well-versed in the concept of Pilates. So to dig deeper we decided to have a candid conversation with her where in she fills us in on her journey and busts a few myths about Pilates.

In conversation with the pilates guru, Yasmin Karachiwala

Firstly tell us where this urge to kick start this journey and be a fitness trainer come from.

I’ve been a fitness instructor for over 30 years. It started off as just a hobby, something fun to do, make extra pocket money, and I apparently had a flare for it which was told to me by my instructor. I was going to the US to work at a camp, at a summer camp and my instructor was like since you are going to the US why don’t you do a group fitness instructor training? Because in those days 30 years back people were not really certified. They used to watch Jane Fonda and teach. So she was like since you are going all the way why don’t you go get certified, and that’s how it started.

Tell us a little something about this newly opened studio. What can one expect out of it?

So it’s the first studio we’ve opened in Punjabi bagh and it’s a purely Pilates studio. We have reformers, we have chairs, we have motors, which are all pilates equipment. And what you can expect is group classes, personal training, a lot of fun while working out, and a lot of change in your body after you finish working out.

How do you start your day? What does a typical workday look like for Yasmin?

I start my day with 10 minutes of oil pulling where I swish coconut oil in my mouth and I follow intermittent fasting. After my oil pulling I have the special Kadha, herbal tea that I drink and it basically started when I had a really bad throat and somebody had given it to me and it has all the Indian spices in it and I really enjoyed it. It’s also like an immunity tea. So when I got well, I just thought It was a great way to start my day with this, you know, immunity tea because it just felt so good. And then I head to the studio where I have a cup of black coffee train clients workout myself break my intermittent at around 2:00 PM with a cup of black coffee with a tablespoon of white unsalted butter because I believe in fat first. So I start my day with fat first and then the rest of the day goes. I have meetings, I do more online training. I manage 10 locations. So there’s a lot of work that’s always happening. We always have one new location that’s starting up. So we’re working. You know I mean there’s so many meetings happening with that. We are getting into merchandise. So you know approving that I’m getting into athleisure wear so getting that organised. So there’s a lot happening and then I head home by about 6:30, go for a walk, come back, eat dinner, watch Netflix, and go to bed.

Since you already said that you know you’re super busy with this entire routine, so how do you unwind yourself?

Like I said, I watch 2 hours of Netflix every night and I think that’s the way I unwind.

A few fitness myths that you would want to bust

Pilates is only for women, that’s the biggest Pilates myth. I just want to tell everyone out there that Pilates was invented by Joseph Pilatus, who is a man. So how can it just be for women? It is for both men and women.

Pilates and yoga are the same. They are not. They’re two very different sciences. Yes, some exercises overlap because Joseph Pilates used to also practice yoga and gymnastics, and he was a boxer and he was a dancer. So you’ll see influences from everything into the Pilatus world because Joseph Pilates, who invented Pilates, was doing other things than just Pilates.

Pilates is a very stretchy form of exercise is another one. No, that’s not true. Pilates stretches you, but it also strengthens you and it works on injuries, if you have any. It works on getting you just stronger and fitter. If you don’t have any injuries you need to sweat to feel the workout. Not necessary! Sweat is just your body’s surface regulating the temperature. So if it’s hot, your body sweats because the sweat cools the pores, right? It cools your skin. So that’s the reason we sweat. So if you work out in an air-conditioned room, it’s not like your workout will not be effective because you’re not sweating.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Yasmin’s Body Image Studio