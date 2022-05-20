6 Indian films screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival announced India as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Film (The Market of Films) that is held simultaneously with the film festival. The movies that are screened at the Marche’ Du Film are not a part of the competition but are showcased in honour of the country they represent.

6 Indian Films will be screened at the Marche’ Du Films:

The Cannes Film Festival started on May 17 and will go on till May 28. In the course of the ten days, films will be screened for delegates from around the world. Joining some of the biggest names in global cinema, we saw the best of our country represent the industry at the festival. Delegates from India included AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Mame Khan, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. In addition to these names, we also witnessed many Indian actors and social media personalities make their way to the star-studded red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde are just some of the names to get heads turning at the red carpet. Amongst the influencers, Masoom Minawala Mehta, Diipa Khosla, Malvika Sitlani, Tarini Peshawaria, and Rahi Chaddha put their best and most sartorial step forward at the French Riviera.

One of the biggest honours were bestowed on the country as Deepika Padukone joined the jury for the film festival this year. Residing with an eminent panel of filmmakers, producer, actors, etc, Deepika sure made the country proud with this honour.

While the style and glamour coming out of the subcontinent has become the talk of the town, the Marche’ Du Film witnessed the creative and artistic side of the Indian film industry with 6 titles being screened for the audiences there. Showcasing the diversity and range, following are the films that made it to the Marche’ Du Film. Take a look.

Rocketery- The Nambi Effect:

The film is written and directed by R. Madhavan and stars the actor in lead at Nambi Narayanan. Narayanan is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of of espionage. The film was screened on May 19 at Palais des Festivals and won praise from everyone, including AR Rahman and Shekar Kapur.

Dhuin:

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Achal Mishra, the film is in Maithili, set in Dharbhanga, Bihar. It is the story of a small town theatre actor who dreams to go to Mumbai and make it big. The film will be screened on May 22 at the Olympia 7.

Godavari:

A Marathi film directed by Nikhil Mahajan, it stars Jitendra Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. The story takes you in the tumultuous life of a family coping with death. The film will be screened on May 22 at Olympia 7.

Alpha Beta Gamma:

This is a Hindi romantic comedy directed by Shankar Srikumar. The film is about a woman stuck with her ex-husband and future husband in a house for fourteen days due to the pandemic. The film will be screened on May 22 at Olympia 7.



Boomba Ride:

An Assamese film by Biswajeet Bora, Boomba Ride is the story of a teacher in a lower primary school in the village who is struggling to keep the school alive as they only have one student. The film will be screened on May 22 at Olympia 7.

Niraye Thathakalulla Maram:

The film is directed by multiple National Award winner, Jayaraj and is about a boy and a blind man. The film will be screened on May 22 at Olympia 7.