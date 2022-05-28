Cannes Film Festival 2022: Indian documentary All That Breathes wins The Golden Eye Award

Indian documentary All That Breathes has won the L’OEil d’Or, also known as The Golden Eye Award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the documentary was recently premiered at the festival in the Special Screening segment.

All That Breathes wins The Golden Eye Award at the ongoing 75th Cannes Festival

The 90-minute-long film documents the lives of Mohammad Saud and his brother Nadeem Shehzad, who have dedicated their lives to saving birds. The siblings, who hail from Delhi’s Wazirabad village have done exemplary work of rescuing and treating endangered birds like the Black Kite.



According to a report published in The Indian Express, HBO Documentary Films has acquired the documentary. All That Breathes is Sen’s second project after Cities of Sleep, which was released in 2016. The film revolved around the homeless in Delhi. All That Breathes had also bagged the grand jury award at the Sundance Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Docs (@india.docs)

The jury for this year’s Golden Eye Award comprised distinguished personalities like French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah, and journalist Alex Vicente. The Golden Eye Award or The L’OEil d’Or documentary award was initiated by French-speaking authors’ society LaScam and the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

According to the jury, the film reminds the world that every life matters, and so does every small action. “You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It’s an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world,” said the jury.

Also Read: How South Korean entries are enticing the Cannes Film Festival 2022