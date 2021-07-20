8 online courses you can sign up for while you are still working from home

It is never too late to upgrade your skill and enhance your CV. With work-from-home still the norm, you can consider doing a few online courses. Whether you are learning for fun or want a career push with a certain skill, we have listed a range of courses that can benefit you. From interior design to dog training, here are 8 online courses you can sign up for this summer.

The pandemic has heightened our awareness of health and eating habits. If you have decided to eat healthier and sustainably, this is the specialisation for you. Facilitated by Stanford University, the courses in the specialisation aim to inspire you to take up a healthy and environment-friendly approach to food. No prior experience or learning is needed for this specialisation. Upon successfully completing all the courses, you will be able to gauge food choices and their impact on your health and environment. You will also be able to chalk out a plan for a healthier diet and prepare delicious meals accordingly. Coursera specialisations are designed for you to master a skill. You can pick any course as your starting point. After completing all the courses, you can opt for a hands-on project that gives you the opportunity to apply the skills that you have learnt. Like all courses on Coursera, it is self-paced, and can be completed in three months.

If you think you can make a house into a home, you might want to sign up for this course. The Online Design course offered by The New York Institute of Art + Design provides complete training for becoming a professional interior designer. The course, which spans across six units and 13 hours of video instruction, educates you about design trends, furniture styles, colours and lighting. Along with it, you will learn how the process of pricing, developing and maintaining contracts. Moreover, it also teaches you the skills necessary to effectively deal with clients. This course is approved by the Designer Society of America (DSA) which enables students to apply for their RIDQC interior design certification. It’s available 24/7 to the students. For an assignment review, there are discussion forums and one-to-one feedback from an expert. You can apply it on their website. The institute guarantees a 14-day refund if you are not happy with the content.

Price: $999

Who hasn’t dreamt of becoming an excellent music producer? This course on Udemy teaches you everything about the powerful Apple audio workstation. Here, you will learn how to edit and record any audio in a time-bound manner, introduce you to the various features of the software, and tell you how to put together a song in under 120 seconds using Apple Loops and MIDI. The course is designed for beginners as well as professionals who want a greater understanding of Logic Pro. The course material consists of 40-hours of on-demand video, 15 articles, and two downloadable resources. The course is taught by only one person. Udemy claims that having all the resources in one place prevents the endless searches one has to make on YouTube. You can enroll from the Udemy website through a one-time payment. The course offers a 30-day refund guarantee and once enrolled, you will have lifetime access to the course.

Price: Rs 8,640

EdX has a variety of interesting courses from top universities. For budding writers, How to Write a Novel: Structure & Outline is a good place to start. The course is offered by The University of British Columbia. Taught by leading professors from the legendary Creative Writing MFA program of the university, this course is designed to take your novel from paper to shelf. As an outline, the course will introduce you to the process of character building, the use of words and the basic architecture of a story. The student is supposed to work intensively to hone the structure of the novel over the course of six weeks. If you find any hurdles in your coursework, there is a facility to reach the tutors through a weekly Q&A podcast. You can apply to the course on the edX website.

Price: Rs 22,125

For business professionals who want to enhance their leadership skills, Harvard Business School, Online, is offering a seven-week long course that will help you to get acquainted with the skills and strategies necessary to expand your leadership opportunities. In this course, you will be able to learn how to set a communication direction, influence through other managers, look after organisational alignment and drive innovation and change. This course, thus, prepares you to be a more advanced leader for the next challenge. After completing this course, you would be able to contribute more effectively as a leader to your company. It has several assignments that test your skills thoroughly including a mid-course ‘project week’ where you will collaborate with your colleagues to work on a challenge or opportunity within your organisation. You have to submit an application to determine if you are eligible for the course. Once that is done, you can go ahead to be a Harvard-trained leader of tomorrow!

Price: $1,750

After spending a great deal of quarantine time watching films, you might have thought of knowing the art behind making films. If you are a film buff, you must have surely also heard of James Cameron. Well, the Academy Award winner will be your instructor on MasterClass teaching you the nuances of making a movie. In this masterclass, you will learn the art of storytelling, and suspense, direction, visual effects, design. Basically, all the things you need to know for making a film. With multiple examples from his world-renowned movies, this masterclass will be as much entertainment as it would be education. Cameron believes that all you need is a camera and the will to make a film to be a filmmaker. So grab your seats, and immerse yourself in the beautiful world of cinema.

Price: $180 (yearly membership)

The new normal has changed the way we communicate with people. It seems this work style will be prevalent for some time to come. Why not upgrade your communication skills, then? Coursera is offering a short course telling you how you can be an effective online communicator. Here, you will learn to apply communication principles fit for a virtual medium, refine your skills to persuade others, conduct more effective meetings and use a scientific approach to create an impactful presentation. It is suited for beginners and is self-paced. You can complete this course quickly too, in about 8 hours. If you want to make virtual meetings more interesting (and earn praise from your colleagues), this is the right course for you.

Are you around unruly pets? Brandon, the celebrated dog-trainer, reckons the problem is not them but you. In his MasterClass, Brandon will teach you the things you can teach your dogs. From basic commands to house-training to building trust in the long term, he has got you covered. Here, you will learn things that you can easily implement while training your dogs. Brandon believes that trust, technique and conditioning are the things you need to make your dog more affable towards you. Dog training is not easy but he believes that some time and a lot of authenticity will not only make your dogs well-trained but will turn them into your best friends. While it is best suited for those who have dogs, you can sign-up just for fun!

Price: $180 (yearly membership)

