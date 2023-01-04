Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande shine in the Trial By Fire trailer based on the Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy

The trailer for Netflix’s latest limited series, Trial By Fire is out and it takes a poignant look at the devastating aftermath of the Uphaar Cinema Fire tragedy. The Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy shook the nation when it happened on Friday, 13 June 1997 and led to the death of 59 people with 103 more being severely injured in the ensuing stampede. Trial By Fire follows Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, two parents who lost their children in the incident and their long legal battle towards justice. The series is based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by the couple and will premiere on the OTT platform on the 13th of this month. The series stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead roles with a strong supporting cast comprising Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

The Uphaar Fire Tragedy

Trial By Fire takes a searing look at the Uphaar Cinema Fire tragedy which is considered one of the worst fire tragedies in independent India’s history. According to reports, the fire began when one of the cables of the transformer on the ground floor of the building dangled loose and burnt a hole in the radiator fin. The transformer oil began leaking out through this hole and the heat generated due to the loose cable touching the radiator ignited the oil around 4:55 PM on 13th June 1997. On the morning of the incident, one of the transformers in the building had indeed caught fire and repairs had been conducted. However, it has been alleged that the repairs conducted during the earlier part of the day were unsatisfactory and hence, they led to the transformer cable falling loose leading to the tragic event.

The fire spread to an adjacent parking lot and set the cars ablaze. The ensuing smoke eventually entered the auditorium of the Uphaar building via the air conditioning ducts and the doors. The popular Hindi movie, Border, was currently playing in the auditorium at the time. The victims and those aware of the conditions of the cinema building at the time have alleged that not only were the doors of the auditorium locked from the outside but numerous other regulations were not followed by those in charge which led to the victims being trapped for close to 15 minutes in the balcony of the cinema hall. The lethal carbon monoxide from the fumes of the fire eventually led to the deaths of 59 people.

The enquiries conducted on the Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy by the Law Commission of India, the Delhi Fire department, the Naresh Kumar committee, the Dy. Commissioner of Police and the CBI found that no functional public announcements were made when the fire broke out, the non-existence of emergency lights, footlights and exit lights severely aggravated affairs, the blocked gangways and blocked exits led to further aggravation and the installation and maintenance of the DVA transformer were in violation of the Indian Electricity Rules.

Victims and families of the deceased went on to form The Association of Victims of Uphaar Fire Tragedy (AVUT) which filed a civil compensation case against the accused in the fire tragedy. Netflix‘s Trial By Fire aims to portray this gruelling legal journey and its aftermath.