Abhishek Bajaj on success, disciple and his first leading role

Abhishek Bajaj was a heartthrob on television. After working on primetime television in shows like Parvarrish and Dil De Ke Dekho, he decided to take the leap and come to the movies. He got his big Dharma debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 with Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. His next breakthrough role was in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as the redeemed antagonist Sam opposite Aayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. He finally cracked his first lead role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer, oppposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

With just a few year at the movies, Abhishek has managed to make a mark and his will and determination make him a promising actor for the future. He’s got a lot in store and we’re to watch him unravel his magic at the big screen.

Catching up with him about the journey so far, the shift from television and what more is lined-up, LSA found out more about Abhishek. Excerpts…

In conversation with Abhishek Bajaj:

Let’s start with how 2022 was for you…

I think it was my year. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released on Netflix and then came Babli Bouncer. That was my first lead film and I was very happy about it. The response made me feel like I’m on top of the world. My film was most watched film on OTT, so it’s very overwhelming. So as far as work is concerned, I’m really happy. I’m in a very good space.

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, what’s the direction you wanted to take with your life?

As far as what I have planned for myself, I’m going in the right direction. I started with Student Of The Year 2 and people got more confident about me as an actor. After SOTY2 Gattu bhai (Abhishek Kapoor) took me in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He’s one of the most renowned directors we have in the industry now so I was very happy when the film came to me. Then Madhu Sir (Madhur Bhandarkar) casted me opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in Babli Bouncer, which is a very big film. So I’m in the good space right now and I really want to explore myself as an actor. I want to do different things and in the future you will see me in a different role. So far you’ve seen me as a student, in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui I was a pompous brat. But in bubbly bouncer I was playing a software engineer who is very well mannered, well behaved. So showcasing my range is very important for me.

Would you want to do an outright commercial rom-com?

I have always wanted to do a film like that. I still remember Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, which was decades ago and that’s one of my favourite films. I would love to do such films. I’m really looking forward to a film like that. I hope Bollywood produces more such projects.

Do you feel like the OTT revolution helped you as an actor? Do you miss the frills of a theatrical release?

I don’t think so. I think this is a good time for me. Earlier actors found it very difficulties to get lead roles. But because of the OTT, I got a Babli Bouncer a s lead and it released on Disney +Hotstar. OTT has given us a lot of opportunities. Before this, if someone was doing great with a certain director, they’s keeping doing the same over and over, hesitating to work with new people. But things have changed now. OTT has brought that change and very excited about it.

How has the transition from television to movies been for you?

I think I still remember the day the box-office collection for day one came out for Student of the Year 2. I was waiting for it. For the first time, I wasn’t waiting for TRP. That was the biggest change and I was happy that I don’t have look up the TRP every week. Then the kind of a response I’ve got after SOTY2 was very reassuring. Every single dialogue was being acknowledged. That acknowledgement was a great achievement for me, which I haven’t got in television. In television, people usually praise the show or the writer. The actor doesn’t get that much praise because we are doing so many scenes everyday, the praise gets lost. television gives you a lot of space and visibility. People get familiar with you as a character. But films make you more relatable as a person.

Abhishek, how was it when you saw yourself for the first time on a big screen?

I actually remember the first time. It was a cast and crew screening. I was supposed to take my parents, but I wanted to see myself first before I showed them my work. I didn’t take them. I went along with my friend. I just wanted to see because I heard so many things get cut, things get edited. When I saw myself on scene I was so happy. That was the time I would cherish forever. Then for the other screening, I took my parents along and they were very proud of me.

How do your parents react to the success?

They have been very supportive of me and they are very proud of me. I had no connection in Mumbai, in Bollywood. I always wanted to be a CBI officer. My dad is a Japanese interpreter, my mom is a housewife, my sister is a physics lecturer. So we have no connection. But when they see me doing great things in this particular field, where the people are so connected and they keep getting work and out of those, I am making a mark for myself. They’re really happy because they’re getting calls from their relatives, from their friends.

Abhishek, what are you working on next and what does 2023 look like?

I hope it will be a grand opening for me as an actor. I’m really looking forward to 2023 because many projects are lined up and they will be starting in 2023. I just hope it will come and it will be a hit like other projects.

Do you ever feel insecure about your profession?

Since my childhood, I have been a great learner. I have been very disciplined and very focused with whatever I do. I used to play cricket, I was very focused. I did good things there. In studies also I got 90% in my exams. Whatever I do, I do with my full heart. And when it comes to acting, I’m a very positive person. If there would have been an Oscar for being positive, I would have got one. II believe in just keep going. I feel I should never back down. I have to be disciplined and I have to keep learning. So that’s how my journey has been and that’s how my journey will be.