Immerse yourself in art and culture at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

Mumbai’s most celebrated art festival came to a halt just like everything else when the pandemic crisis took over the world. For two consecutive years, the people of Mumbai were not able to attend the annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which is finally returning for its twentieth edition in February 2023. The grand festival will be held over a span of eight days in the Kala Ghoda district of South Mumbai.

The Kala Ghoda area holds great history, and in modern times has become the centre of cultural activity. Surrounded by institutions like the Jehangir Art Gallery, Max Mueller Bhavan, Bombay University, Prince of Wales Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, and David Sassoon Library around it, there is so much art around to explore. Always buzzing with people in popular and new restaurants and cafes, the Kala Ghoda area looks romantically different during the annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where many artists, performers and craftspersons gather to celebrate art. Let’s get you familiar with all the details you need to know about the art festival.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: All the details you need to know

About Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

The name of the festival was coined because of the now-removed ancient equestrian statue of King Edward VII erected in the area. While the statue no longer exists, the area is colloquially recognised as the Kala Ghoda district. The festival celebrates the same spirit of history, art and culture throughout its eight-day-long event. Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs from across the globe flock to the city to be a part of this diverse cultural celebration.

The theme for Kala Ghoda Festival 2023

The theme for this year is ‘Past Forward’. Expect to see some outstanding innovative work in the booths at the Rampart Row as well as the other sections.

Entry fee and timings for the festival

As the event is funded through corporate sponsorship, entry to the festival area is free for all. The festival commences on 4 February and will go on till 13 February. The timings would be 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day.

The art segments to indulge in

The festival explores various kinds of art and allows artists to showcase their talent to the world in the best way possible. You can indulge yourself in visual arts, dance, music, theatre, cinema, literature, workshops, heritage walks, urban design and architecture. There is something for everyone including children’s literature as a sub-section and a dedicated section for children’s activities. A vibrant street section is installed with stalls selling eco-friendly, handmade arts and crafts wares, with events being held in Cross Maidan and Horniman Circle as well.

Venues for different events

The different events will take place at different venues. For the children’s activities, head to the lawns at CSMVS. The events related to cinema and music will take place at Cross Maidan on MG Road. Looking for something to eat? The food stalls will be organised at the Mahatma Gandhi Road, Churchgate. For theatres and visual arts, head to the Horniman Circle Garden, for stand-up Comedy, rush to Irish House and for the workshops, you will need to be present at the Artisans at VB Gandhi Marg.

Restaurants around Kala Ghoda

It’s not really a complete trip to South Bombay if you are not hogging on some really good food in the Kala Ghoda area. You’re ought to feel hungry after hours of exploring and getting mesmerised by art, and luckily you’d have too many options to choose from. Visit cafes and restaurants like Socials, Mondegar, Bakehouse cafe, 145, Bade Miya, and Ayub’s for a delicious meal.

