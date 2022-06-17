Alaya F makes a splash on the June cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Alaya F started her career right before the pandemic with Jawaani Jaaneman. Receiving not only praise but also awards for her debut performance, Alaya did not let the pandemic rain on her parade and lapped several projects even when the industry faced an endless lull. As things go back to normal, she is ready to prove her mettle yet again, but she’s not the same person she was two years ago.

Transforming from the bubbly girl-next-door, Alaya is ready to try new things and first off the checklist is a scorching photo shoot that is bound to make you stop and stare in awe. She’s comfortable in her skin, she’s confident about who she is and she’s not confining to any stereotypes. While she already has the ideal girl-next-door image, Alaya is ready to redefine herself right from her second film and show her audiences that she can be bold and beautiful.

Playing muse to Vaishnav Praveen and Apeksha Maker from The House of Pixels, our cover star shot for the most summery and stunning pictures by the beautiful pool at St. Regis, Mumbai. Styled by Mohit Rai in a wardrobe that is perfect for the season, Alaya donned some bright colours with the most stylish swim and resort wear. Accessorized in silver with Daniel Wellington, this shoot was a perfect concoction or style, trends, art, and location.

Credits: