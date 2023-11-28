ALT EFF 2023 spotlights compelling films on environmental frontlines

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s largest environmental cinema-based event, commenced in 2020 with the aim of utilizing the power of cinema to foster discussions on critical topics related to nature, the environment, and climate change.

Now in its fourth year, ALT EFF 2023 boasts a distinguished jury, including Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, David Holmgren, co-originator of Permaculture, Satyajit Bhatkal, director of “Satyamev Jayate” with Aamir Khan, and Dr Mike Pandey, India’s foremost environmental filmmaker. With over 60 films from 50 countries, this year’s festival, scheduled from December 1st to 10th, will adopt a hybrid approach, featuring in-person screenings across various cities in India and a virtual component.

Notably, actress and producer Alia Bhatt has joined the festival as an advocate. The 2023 edition of ALT EFF encompasses a diverse selection of films across categories such as International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, Indian Short Films, Student Films, and Animated Films. Each program’s selections reflect the resilience, dedication, and optimism of the creative community in the face of the looming climate emergency.

Some of the most interesting films this year at ALT EFF include the following:

Deep Rising – Produced and Narrated by Aquaman Actor, Jason Mamoa

Narrated and produced by Jason Momoa, Deep Rising illuminates the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth. The documentary also follows mining startup The Metals Company, as it pursues funding, public favour, and permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine wide swaths of the Pacific Ocean floor.

We Are Guardians – Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Academy Award winner, Fisher Stevens

We Are Guardians follows Indigenous forest guardian Marçal Guajajara and activist Puyr Tembé in the Amazon Rainforest as they fight to protect their territories from deforestation. Through intimate, character-focused storytelling, the film brings the issues to the forefront — from the science of the Amazon Rainforest and its pivotal role in our global climate stability to the economic drivers of deforestation, the impact of which ripples out far beyond the boundaries of the Amazon itself.

Pleistocene Park

Seeking no one’s help and asking nobody’s permission, Russian geophysicist Sergey Zimov and his son Nikita are gathering any large woolly beast they can get their hands on, and transporting them, by whatever means they can contrive, to the most remote corner of Siberia. They call their project Pleistocene Park. The goal: restore the Ice Age “mammoth steppe” ecosystem and avoid a catastrophic feedback loop leading to runaway global warming. Can two Russian scientists stave off a worst-case scenario of global environmental catastrophe and reshape humanity’s relationship with the natural world? This is something we’re excited to watch at ALT EFF 2023.

The Recycling Myth

As the plastic pollution crisis has become an international scandal, the biggest consumer goods brands on earth have declared they have a solution: recycling. But our plastic packaging is still more likely to end up being burned or dumped than recycled. We show how the oil, packaging and consumer goods industries spin the recycling fairytale to allow them to continue polluting without consequence.

Dear Future Children – By the Hot Docs Director Winner Franz Bohm

Dear Future Children is a documentary film directed by Franz Böhm about young activism worldwide. The German-British-Austrian co-production provides insights into the lives of three young activists from Hong Kong, Uganda and Chile and examines the impact on their daily lives. It’ll be screened at the 2023 edition of ALT EFF.

Against the Tide – Nominee of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2023

Two friends, both indigenous fishermen from Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea. Their friendship begins to fracture as they take very different paths to provide for their struggling families.

The Leopard’s Tribe

The film documents the protests against the Aarey metro car shed project in Mumbai where authorities plan to axe thousands of trees to expand a mass transit system. Home to the 10,000-strong Warli tribe, a scuffle unfolds to protect the forest and the leopard the tribe worships. For obvious reasons, this is one of the films we’re most excited to see at ALT EFF 2023.

No Water No Village – Narrated by actress and climate activist, Dia Mirza

Directed by Munmun Dhalaria, this documentary unveils the harsh reality of how climate change is threatening livelihoods in the picturesque yet vulnerable landscapes of the Spiti Valley and Zanskar. The film introduces audiences to the scientists and activists working tirelessly to find local solutions and highlights the urgent need for collective action.