Andrea Kevichusa on her transition from a model to now an actor

Stepping a foot into a different genre doesn’t seem like too much of a task for the model turned actor, Andrea Kevichusa. From creating a stir with her dynamic looks on the gram to now representing her creative prowess with her Bollywood debut opposite the dashing Ayushmann Khurrana, the model/actor sure is on a spree to carve herself a niche worth appreciating. Known for her unconventional personality, Kevichusa left no stone unturned in giving her best to both worlds she truly admires. Her performance in Anubhav Sinha’s latest socio-political thriller ‘Anek’ has been without a doubt quite the talk of every town nowadays.

Kevichusa is quite a familiar face, especially when one talks of modelling, she has been associated with some of the top designers in the industry, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee to name a few. And now, after exuding her charm while strutting down several ramps, Andrea Kevichusa is all set to expand her horizons with her charismatic aura and her sheer hard work. So, in order to have a deeper insight into her early days of modelling and her present Bollywood break we decided to have a candid conversation with her regarding this transition of hers.

In conversation with the model turned debutante, Andrea Kevichusa

Since you started modelling at a very young age, how has the fashion industry, or your years in modelling changed you as a person?

Over the years, I have grown more confident and sure of myself. Because I was introduced to a world I was utterly unfamiliar with, teenage me could not dive into it sanguinely. It was a gradual process for me to be able to even get comfortable posing in front of a camera. I think modelling also helped me grow a thick skin at a young age; to be able to take criticism and face rejections without taking things personally. Of course, it is still a work in progress at times, but it has helped me to input the same values and be more level-headed in other aspects of life as well.

What do you have to say about the changing landscape of the modelling industry?

The modelling industry is changing and growing tremendously. Representation is being done the right way and this is a great way to show the diversity India has not only among the people of the country but internationally as well.

We all know that you belong to a culturally rich part of the country, but despite of that has your ethnicity ever impacted you in getting work?

I believe I entered the modelling industry at the best time in India. There were not too many North Eastern models but the way had already somehow been paved and it was slowly but surely widening. Faces and bodies of different kinds were being used more in bigger campaigns and magazines, and it was a step in the right direction. Because of that, I was also able to do editorials and commercial jobs which probably wouldn’t have been possible for a non-generic Indian-looking person to do 5-7 years prior to the time I started.

Since you’ve kickstarted your journey as an actor with your debut film ‘Anek’ so tell us something about the process of transitioning from a model to an actor. Was it hard or was it easy to step into that role?

My character Aido was written coincidentally not too far off from how I am. Besides the technicalities of training and all the classes, which were tough, getting into her skin was not as challenging as I had initially expected. I think other reasons attributed to that as well; everyone on set was always extremely pleasant and I was given a safe space to be myself and also be able to explore my character well.

If one were to ask tell us the best fashion advice you’ve ever received, and one piece of fashion advice you’d want for the current generation to adapt.

The best fashion advice I’ve been given is to always have a bunch of basic options in your closet, like a sort of capsule wardrobe. I think it’s important to have pieces of clothing that express who you are as a person but also to have basics that you can wear in more than one style. This especially comes in handy for people who are always on the go and can’t afford to carry multiple outfits all the time.

And lastly, tell us what sort of aesthetic you bend towards.

I love 90s fashion but I lean more towards monochromatic looks when I style myself. I love to accessorise while having a simpler outfit on to balance things out.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Instagram