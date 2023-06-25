Ankur Warikoo: Books recommended by the entrepreneur that are a must-read for everyone

Author, entrepreneur, YouTuber, online educator, investor – Ankur Warikoo dons many hats. One of India’s most followed content creators, he also conducts several specific and super practical courses, just to help you understand life better and take all decisions from a place of awareness. But if you want a deeper understanding of where he gets his inspiration from, here are the top books Ankur Warikoo recommends.

The founder of Nearbuy, Ankur Warikoo has time and again mentioned that he believes in the quality of reading, rather than the quantity of reading. This list of books was actually shared by Warikoo himself on Twitter for his followers. Ranging from self-help to entrepreneurship to life advice, the list of Ankur Warikoo books recommendations has it all. Here are the top 10, as revealed by the entrepreneur himself.

Ankur Warikoo book recommendations you need to follow

If one could read only 10 books their entire life. A thread… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 4, 2022

Linchpin: Are You Indispensable? by Seth Godin

This is a self-help book by Seth Godin, an author and marketing strategist, who has authored more than 18 books. This book will help you realise that all the potential needed to make a change of any kind is inside you, and in the process realise that you are indispensable. A linchpin is someone who is vital to any kind of organisation.

Sapiens by Yuval Harari

This book has an interesting story behind it. It is based on the series of lectures that were taught by author Yuval Harari at the The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Hence, it was published in Hebrew before English. Harari’s speciality lies in world history. In this book, he questions if humans are actually the biggest success of evolution.

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma

One of the most famous self-help books recommended by most entrepreneurs, author Robin Sharma is a motivational speaker himself. Sharma was a litigation lawyer, who quit his career just at the age of 25. This book draws stories from his personal experiences and shows readers how even the simple ways of living life can be profound.

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl

This profound book is written by an Austrian psychiatrist and a survivor of the Holocaust, Viktor Frankl. In this book, Frankl recalls the time when he was a prisoner in the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. He also focuses on how he held on to a purpose during those days, and how that helped him stay positive.

Atmamun by Kapil Gupta

If you are someone who wishes to take a step above self-help and strive for the ultimate truths of life, this book is for you. As the book says, it is a guide to “achieving the bliss of the Himalayan swamis and the freedom of a living God.” The path to achieving that is what Atmamun is known as, something that the author has worked on for more than 20 years.

Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi

Having sold more than 3 million copies worldwide, this book is a comprehensive guide on how to connect with the power you hold within to become who you want to be, in the form of a conversation between a philosopher and a young man. HelloGiggles described the book as “Marie Kondo, but for your brain,” and they couldn’t have been a more apt way to describe it.

Rework by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson

Business pioneers Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson wrote this business book that offers a radical retrospection of the best business practice out there. The book champions the cause of bringing everything back to the basics in a business. One of Warikoo’s favourite authors, Seth Godin, a New York Times bestselling author, said this about the book, “Every once in a while, a book comes out that changes just about everything. This is one of those books. Ignore it at your peril.” That’s the power it holds!

Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

An international bestseller, this book should be every millennial’s guide to all things money. The book teaches us that dealing with money is not about what you know about money, it is about how you behave with money. That itself is a gamechanger. This book features 19 short stories, each chronicling all the strange ways in which money is perceived.

Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson

As the book rightly says, it is “A Guide to Wealth and Happiness.” It tells us that building wealth and finding happiness are not just matters of luck, but skills that anyone can acquire. In the book, Naval Ravikant, an entrepreneur and investor, walks us through these skills.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

A #1 New York Times bestseller, the book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. A habits expert, James Clear, believes that a big change is brought about by several small, but right decisions. He teaches us how we can do these simple life hacks and bring about a change in our lives.

