Ranveer Singh’s style at the NBA All Star match was a whole new ball game

Megastar Ranveer Singh got to live a dream when playing for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game amidst cheering fans and a grand welcome.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) had named Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as their Indian brand ambassador in September last year. As a result, the superstar participated in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game scheduled on 20th February. Not only a participant, Singh was a part of team Walton which emerged as winners over their competition, team Nique.

Ranveer follows after actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2015, becoming only the second Indian to play in the NBA All-Star game. His appearance makes for a truly landmark moment and in truly customary style of Ranveer Singh, he dazzled the world on the red carpet prior to the game in his statement LV (Louis Vuitton) fit.

Ranveer Singh x NBA All Star game was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Elhadji Tacko Fall, Jimmie Allen and others playing alongside the Bollywood actor, in Cleveland. While gearing up, he shared several photos from the practice session and wrote “Ball is life 🏀🙌🏾 @nba @cavs @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #NBAAllStar #Nba75 #RanveerXNBAAllStar.” He also shared a photo of himself having a conversation with player Tacko Fall. He captioned the post as “Got some pre-match pro-tips from none other than my man mister Tacko Fall himself.” Ranveer also poked fun at the height difference between him and the baller saying “How am I supposed to shoot over this guy?” The actor thanked the Cleveland Cavaliers for showering him with love as he captioned a photo, “Chowpatty se Cleveland tak. Thank you for showing me so much love! @cavs”

Being the first player from his team to walk out on the court, the hosts introduced the star to the audience saying “Brand ambassador for India, this Bollywood star has over 38 million Instagram followers. Number 69 Ranveer Singh.” Between the game, the loud cheering crowd elicited a response from commentators announcing “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh. He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. That is like rock star standard.” to which the other host replied, “It is crazy. I haven’t seen anything like that.”

The actor, already in high spirits, was even more elated when several fans started cheering for him with the viral phrase ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from his film Gully Boy. Seeing the heartwarming love and support, Ranveer acknowledged his fans, thanked them and posed for selfies during the experience.

Enjoying the moment, Ranveer expressed his gratitude and thanked the Cleveland Cavaliers for showering him with love as he captioned a photo, “Chowpatty se Cleveland tak. Thank you for showing me so much love! @cavs”. He shared how incredible the experience was and shared how the love his fans showered him with at the game had overwhelmed him. “I just had the most incredible experience at the All-star game. But the highlight by far was the love and energy that my fans gave me at the game. I am deeply touched and overwhelmed. Literally brought me to tears by the end of it. I feel the grace of God through you all. Not sure what I have done to deserve this kind of love but I am filled with just pure gratitude,” Ranveer wrote in a note he had penned.

Ranveer had earlier expressed his excitement at playing the NBA All Star Weekend saying that it is like “living my dream”. He recounted his fondness for the game since childhood and teens stating that “it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well.”

Hero and Featured Image : Courtesy Ranveer Singh Instagram