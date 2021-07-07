10 of our favourite Apple TV shows that need to be streamed right now

Apple TV Plus might not be the first streaming platform that comes to mind when you think of binge-watching. But we are here to tell you that it should. Moving the binge scenes with its well-made originals starring ace names such as Jennifer Aniston and Oprah Winfrey, the Apple TV shows needs to be on your must-watch list. Here are some of our favourites you can start with.

The best of Apple TV shows —

Servant

This psychological horror tells us the story of a Philadelphia couple Dorothy and Sean Turner, who hires a young girl named Leanne to look after their baby son, Jericho. Her entry into Turner’s house brings about unexplainable and scary occurrences for the couple. Written by Tony Basgallop, produced and partly directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind The Sixth Sense. Servant promises a gripping binge watch. The cast is also stellar — Nell Tiger Free, Lauren Ambrose, Tony Kembell and Rupert Grint star in the lead roles. There are two seasons already, and the third is announced. Sit tight because the two seasons of Servant will be a suspense-filled ride.

The Morning Show

The Green sisters from Friends are back on screen! This time, with a hard-hitting newsroom drama. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, along with Billy Crudup and Steve Carell, give us an insight into the morning TV news business. With workplace harassment as the central theme, there is no dearth of raw drama, perfunctory dialogues, and brilliant acting. The Morning Show is not a thriller, but it keeps you glued to the screen in anticipation of what’s coming next. Watch it once, and you will know why it has won so many accolades.

Tehran

The first non-English Apple TV show puts female Israeli Mossad agent at the heart of the action. Her mission is to go to Tehran, incidentally her birthplace, to help Israel shut down Iran’s nuclear facilities. Things don’t go as planned, and she is forced to go into hiding to protect herself from Iranian officials. Played brilliantly by Niv Sultan, the series is not only a promising thriller but brings a breath of fresh air by having a female protagonist in a hostile middle-eastern landscape.

Mythical Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Mythical Quest takes you into the world of video game creation. Starring Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythical Quest is a workplace comedy that will leave you in splits. We follow Ian Grimm (Rob), the creative director of the hugely popular online multiplayer game – Mythical Quest, and his colleagues as they work to release a long-awaited expansion, Raven’s Banquet. That is the secret behind the title. It’s a show where all the people who hate one another work together, and their interactions result in some pure comedy. The show also brings some credible understanding of the video game industry.

Defending Jacob

Defending Jacob is based on a William Landay novel by the same name. It packs our favourite actors — Chris Evans of Avengers: Endgame, Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey and Jaeden Martell of It. It is a poignant story of a seemingly perfect family that is shattered after their 14-year old son is accused of murdering a classmate. With brilliant acting and suspense-filled episodes, Defending Jacobs will keep you clicking for the next episode till the very end.

Little Voice

Little Voice introduces you to Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a struggling but talented singer and her life in demanding New York City. She deals with rejections, family drama, and crappy dates while chasing her passion to be a singer. The show is about self-exploration and the courage to follow your passion in the early twenties. Featuring an original soundtrack by Sara Bareilles, this is a series that will warm your hearts and give you the courage to dream big.

Trying

Trying follows the story of a couple who wants to start a family but has problems conceiving. Failing to have a child, they resort to adoption. They realise that adoption is not going to be an easy terrain to tread on as they see other potential adopters. Their confidence in raising a child takes a further hit when they try to babysit their friends’ kids. Trying comes across as a serious series but is a light-hearted take on the matter with Esther Smith and Rafe Spall playing their roles brilliantly.

Dickinson

Dickinson is a fun-filled period drama about a 19th-century poet. The plot sounds serious — it is the story of Emily Dickinson, an aspiring writer in Massachusetts. Her father disapproves of her literary aspirations, and Emily has to rebel against her conservative parents with support from her friend and a magazine editor. Although it is a period drama, the focus isn’t on getting the history right but more on crafting a wonderful coming-of-age character. Tackling topics like gender, society and family in a quirky manner, Dickinson is an unusual period drama waiting for your attention.

Central Park

Central Park is proof that Apple TV Plus is not only about high-intensity dramas. Central Park is an animated musical sitcom for grown-ups, created by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith. The story is about a family who lives in Central Park and their quest to protect it from a greedy property developer. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci and Leslie Odom Jr, do not ignore it just because it is animated. The show is full of interesting jingles, too!

Little America

Little America is an eight-part series of stories of immigrants in America. From a hardworking mother to a passionate baker to a gay couple, Little America tells stories of people who came to the United States with big aspirations and hopes. Beautifully filmed and thoughtfully crafted, Little America sheds light on the inclusive and cosmopolitan culture of the United States with tales that are funny, inspiring, and heart-warming. It might not be the easiest show but is likely to be the most memorable one.

All images: Courtesy Apple TV