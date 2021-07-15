8 home décor brands you should bookmark to dazzle your house

How many times have you stared at your house and thought, maybe it could do with an upgrade? Finding an ideal set of décor items for your next house makeover is not an easy task. Hence, we have rounded up a list of new and trendy home décor brands to make your house renovation that much easier. From small sculptures to stunning rugs, each of these design ateliers will give your house the right makeover.

Are you looking for something chic and modern to give your house a facelift? You might want to try The Borderline Studio. They aim to bring art, object, and functionality into all the items that they make. All their items have a futuristic vibe, but they don’t compromise on practicality. Moreover, this Delhi-based studio manufacturers all its products in India, following traditional Indian techniques and materials. You can choose their super unique Inverted Reality Series of carpets or add some character to your living room by opting for the Curious Chair. They also boast an intriguing collection of cushions and table-top objects. There is something for every room in The Borderline Studio. Get them all to make your house a showcase of world-class décor.

If you are looking for a kitchen makeover, look no further than Ellementry. The studio has a wide collection of luxe and sustainable kitchenware. From the traditional Chakla Belan to their suave cutlery sets, everything that Ellementry sells has a certain sense-of-occasion. Dig a bit deeper and you will find handsomely styled cheeseboards and timeless teapots. In fact, with Ellementry, you would be spoilt for choice. Their items are also durable, so you don’t have to reserve your favourite dinnerware only for a special someone. Moreover, most of their products are handcrafted, which only heightens their appeal. For an all-around collection of utensils, we think Ellementry is the place to go.

Home Artisans make high-quality, in-vogue and elegant home décor items. The studio was founded with the idea of providing a wide collection of contemporary furniture at just prices. Home Artisans believes that decor brands in India do not focus enough on design. The studio wants to change that by investing more time in the details so that the customers can only have the best. We love their abstract collection of art prints and their adorable sculptures. Equally impressive is their collection of candle holders and bookends.

Nestasia is inspired by the Southeast Asian countries and the items they use in their kitchens. Thinking of adding a bit of quirk to your kitchen? Shop from Nestasia’s uniquely colourful collection of kitchenware. We especially like how they have made even the simple cooking pots so attractive. They also have crockery in darker shades if you like to keep things formal. Nestasia will not only give your kitchen an upgrade but will also add some sparkle to your garden. Browse through their eccentric planters and vases to know what we mean! Their products are reasonably priced, too.

Indecrafts, as the name would faintly suggest, get their inspiration from traditional Indian handicrafts. The décor studio aims to acquaint the buyers with the age-old process of making the traditional products. Intending to make local and global population aware of Indian handicrafts, Indecrafts has a wide range of practical and elegant home decorative items. We particularly like their collection of marble handicrafts and ornate lamps. Do not miss their old-school bathroom collection either.

Fleck is another place you should look at if you think your home needs a minimalistic look. Fleck is one of those brands that try to reflect its Indian roots. The brand was started with a quest of creating a perfect ceramic mug, which later evolved into a love for Indian ceramics. Their range of ceramic dinnerware can lift the aesthetics of your dining room, while their brass collection takes you back to the long-gone era. We think their beautifully crafted kitchen tools also deserve a serious look. Complement all that with their 100% soy wax candles for a perfect dinner. Fleck also has some tasteful elements for your garden.

If you are after exclusive, handcrafted rugs and carpets, you should have a look at The Ambiente. This design atelier believes that rugs and carpets can enhance the look of the house. All the items are made using traditional Indian handicraft techniques employing skilled weavers from the small town of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. On offer are a range of rugs, from classic and elegant to modern and abstract. We are especially fond of their Elite collection. Not only is there a varied choice in design, but also in the kind of material you want your rug in. Options include jute, wool and bamboo silk. You can also choose the making style for your rugs. The Ambiente is on the pricier side, but nothing can outclass their exclusivity.

Peacock Life will certainly make your living space more rustic, thanks to their weathered collection of items. Peacock life believes in bringing to life old items and making their art pieces. It does succeed in its motive since every item in its collection feels like it has a story. We find their Animal Décor pieces very special, and we think their Barni vases won’t look out of place in a vintage living room. Rustic mirrors and tastefully created candle holders have our attention as well.

Image: Courtesy Brands; Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Shutterstock