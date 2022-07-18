Abhay Jaipuria, co-founder, Vaya Home narrates the exquisite tale of textiles

It’s time for a perfect amalgamation of the Indian heritage and a trail of fancy fabrics as we have Abhay Jaipuria, co -founder Vaya Home, giving us all the tea from the enchanting world of textile.

Taking style a step ahead and class a notch higher, the latest interior trends are all about luring us into the land of rich motifs and plush patterns. It’s time for you to shift the lens a bit and experience what first-hand luxury feels like at The Design Edit fair, in Delhi. Design tells a story in itself, and The Design Edit is all about giving us access to the dreamy tale of affluent fabrics and decor plans for your living spaces.

With leading textile brands carving themselves a niche in home decor, we have Vaya Home, a textile studio by Universal Textile Mills taking the lead in the field. Realising the potential of intricate patterns in the Indian market, Vaya Home took off on a journey to add a dash of one’s personality to their home. It isn’t just a brand, but an experience that narrates a luxurious tale of drapery and upholstery fabrics adding that extra oomph to your design ethos. So, if you’re searching for a more contemporary and intricate makeover for your homes, then the creative heads, Abhay and Akshay Jaipuria will surely grab all your attention. From a rich colour palette to a vast range of self-selected patterns, Vaya Home helps you refurbish not just your living spaces, but your design aesthetics too. To get a real insight into the brand’s vision, we have Abhay Jaipuria sharing more on their intricate design processes as well as their latest collections.

In conversation with Abhay Jaipuria, co-founder, Vaya Home:

To begin with, tell us what exactly is the vision and thought behind Vaya Home?

So we are a 30-year-old third-generation company and we have been designing and manufacturing home furnishing fabrics for the last 20-30 years for all the high-end designers in Europe and America. We do all the designing, colour works, and techniques in-house, but the end result goes to the brand’s product. We thought of bringing this same quality and style behind our mill to India. We had no exposure in India, and since the Indian market’s also evolved quite a bit, we soon learned that the Indian market has a completely different aesthetic.

And a big advantage that we faced was, as opposed to being a manufacturer for other brands where we were designing as a service for them, here we got truly exposed and displayed for who we are, we had our own creative identity, set our own creative vision, and go straight to the customer. And that is something that we’ve seen that people are really loving. So, we aim at using our intricate designing techniques and our brand’s creative vision to really give Indian design a voice and do an aesthetic that’s for our market.

Since Vaya Home is always up with something new, so tell us something about your latest collections, what exactly makes them one of a kind?

We’re doing about 30 different collections this year, and they’re split broadly into a few categories. One is we’re doing a very French classical collection called Brittany. These are inspired by the Fil Coupe and the brocade. So, we pull out from archives from about 10-15 years ago, and we took out these old designs that we had, that we purchased from a lot of these old mills that shut down in France. We went through our old qualities and techniques and all of these are very very expensive so we’ve woven them down to something that is a little more palatable for today. Now if you see the colours, the tea, mustard, and some brass, which are not very typical, then we use the classical French brocade flowers to create a pattern.

Then we’re doing these floral panels and geometric panels which are woven 3.2 meters. We have a few other collections, which are very inspired by Jaipur Palaces, then we have a third range of designs which are more modern and more fun. Furthermore, there is this ethnic book where we’ve got ethnic embroideries, which are inspired not just by the old school India Designs, but also, by someone who travels around a lot of Uzbekistani elements some Central Asian elements, and Indian elements, so we bought that in embroidery, we’ve got that in a print, and we’ve got them in jacquards.

What would you say are the three tips to keep in mind while one’s doing up their home?

First, you should keep it simple, especially for things that you can’t change. So you’ve got your flooring, you’ve got your walls, you’ve got paint. Keep that simple!

Then you have your upholstery and you have your drapery, you can experiment with a lot of patterns and things you can change, and very quickly you can give your room a very different look by just changing the fabric.

Another tip would be to use a professional. Because it’s very hard for us, even I produce the fabrics, but when I see an interior decorator use my fabrics, I’m amazed. They know how to do it and they can visualise things in a very different way.

One can spot a lot of trends in patterns nowadays, so what trends do you follow, or what is the inspiration behind your collections?

Honestly, we don’t follow trends, we just go with what we like. Since our design process is very iterative, we start with the concept. But since every designer in every part of the world is doing something different, and fortunately, the studio that we produce in is not just for Vaya but also produces for brands in about 20 different countries. So we get inspiration and colour works from all over the world. We study those and then we create concepts, followed by a large team of artists who sketch out these concepts. So if we launch 100 prints a year, we probably made about 500 concepts. So we don’t really see many trends, however, I am seeing there was a big move to laying the textures and we see that change to a lot more patterns. I think this whole idea of allowing bold designs to be a part of their house is catching up and that is what inspires us.

Lastly, since sustainability is a domain of concern nowadays, how does Vaya Home go about with that approach?

So, on a manufacturing front, we’re certified with GRS. We use a lot of recycled polyester yarns. We reuse organic cotton yarns. Moreover, for dying, all the water that’s used is 100% treated in our plant. We’re way above government norms, and we reuse all the water back in the process. So it’s a very expensive process, but we have a biological treatment, then we have chemical treatment, and then we use an RO so the water comes back to the process house, so we’re trying to actively reduce our footprint. There are basically two main sources of pollution, one is you’re dying and the second’s the electricity. So electricity also knows we’re all solar, about 75% of our electricity needs come from the source of energy. We have been on this piece of land for the last 30 years, and we intend to be there for the next 100 years, so we have to take care of our land.

All images courtesy: Vaya Home