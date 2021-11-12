Adding greenery to the garden city is Beruru, an outdoor lifestyle store in Bengaluru

Beruru is an urban oasis in the middle of the bustling Bengaluru, one that entices you to further your garden experiments and create chic, outdoor spaces.

Nestled in the Indiranagar neighbourhood, Beruru is a reserve for gardening enthusiasts and those looking to give their outdoor spaces a swanky upgrade. Brimming with breweries and boutiques, the area’s trendy vibe aligns with the swish set that frequents it and the ones that Beruru caters to. We talk to the brand’s founder, Radeesh Shetty about this green repository and their new e-commerce website that’s our new go-to destination for décor.

Ex-adman, Radeesh Shetty is known locally and in designs circles for his home décor label, Purple Turtle known for their quirky lights and furnishings. A serendipitous career shift, Shetty decided to start his own home décor label while helping a friend do up her home and realising an untapped potential. It’s been twelve years since, and Shetty is now taking things outdoors with Beruru that launched late last year and already has three stores in Bengaluru and one in Chennai.

Branching out from the existing business, Beruru is a complete destination for home, garden and the outdoors. With plants becoming a major design elements in more modern homes, a single space for everything from the actual plants to planters, gardening equipment’s (like buckets, tools) and even accents (like bird feeders and fountains) are a part of the inventory here. From gigantic decorative planters, grillers from Webber, if you can think it – it’s here. “Beru mean root in Kannada, and Uru meaning city comes from Bengaluru. Together it becomes city of roots. We put a lot of thoughts to the name because we wanted there was a pride of origin as well. And with Bengaluru being known as a garden city, it was the perfect fit,” shares Shetty about the poignant nomenclature for the brand.

When we say that Beruru is a complete outdoor lifestyle brand, we aren’t kidding. Their flagship store in Indiranagar is proof of the same. Spread over 10,500 square feet with three floors and an expansive, overflowing garden, it’s the right mix of plants and panache. “We’re not just selling you plants and planters. That’s not our idea. The idea is we are really interested in using your outdoor spaces. We are really interested in bringing you outside. Whether it’s a little balcony or a room in your house that you want to touch, it’s about giving you the complete decor solution,” says Shetty.

When you enter the store you are met with hundreds (perhaps even thousands) of plants making you feel like you’re inside a terrarium. These plants are constantly changing and their diversity adds to the lush vibrance of the place. As you move ahead you are met with artefacts, furniture pieces and even accents for your home/kitchen and garden. The ground floor is predominantly dedicated to table décor – candles, pots and planters that are developed inhouse by the brand. A floor below are the planters in every material possible ranging from ceramic, terracotta, FRT etc in a variety of colours, finishes, textures and shapes. Upstairs is the furniture section with outdoor-friendly pieces crafted in cane, teak wood, polyrattan, beach wood, metal and more. They also have al fresco dinning elements and furnishings. The store is also home to American grilling equipment company, Weber and CMYK bookstore. A quaint flower shop called Ohana that’s located within the premise and their in house cafe. While the other locations in Bel Road and Sadashiv Nagar are equally enticing, it’s the flagship that’s must visit for anyone looking to add some plush elements to their home.

All Images: Courtesy Beruru.