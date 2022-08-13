Architects and designers on Instagram to follow inspiration on design

Looking for interior design and architectural inspiration? Nothing can beat Instagram for some incredible images of gorgeous buildings with stunning interiors. Whether you are a budding architect entering the business or a design enthusiast looking for experimental ideas, there are a host of architects and designers on Instagram whom you can follow for innovative ideas.

As designing unique spaces is a creative visual medium, several noted figures from the architecture field are popular on Instagram and have accounts featuring stunning images of buildings and creative spaces.

Wish to make your Instagram feed more interesting? Keep scrolling!

Here are some of the most popular architects and designers on Instagram

Chris Precht

Austrian architect Chris Precht lives in the mountains and draws inspiration from nature and the environment. His Instagram page is a catalogue of his beautiful architectural and sustainability projects. Numerous bamboo structures, vertical gardens, striking buildings and plans, and nature-inspired design silhouettes make his Instagram page a must-follow.

Along with these, interesting lectures and announcements for live events fill his feed, making it a go-to destination for inspiration.

Chris and his wife Fei work towards creating green and eco-friendly buildings all across the world with a motive to reduce carbon footprint. His projects such as Bert, The Farmhouse and Highgarden depict his brilliant designs. One of his other interesting projects is in Tel Aviv Arcades, and is unique in its own way.

Follow Chris Precht here.

Ashiesh Shah

Mumbai-based architect and designer Ashiesh Shah follows a different aesthetic idea of space, and his works are based on the Japanese philosophy of Wabi-Sabi which inspires his choice of materials.

This philosophy is reflected in all his works as his creativity comprises a sense of imperfect, incomplete and simplistic beauty. Named the Most Respected Architect of the Year by the GROHE Summit, India 2019, Shah’s clientele includes A-list celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Such is his brilliant artistry that Shah has been featured in reputed magazines and publications including the New York Times, The World of Interiors, International Herald Tribune, Elle Decoration, Architectural Digest and Vogue.

Scroll through his Instagram account for incredible images of residential and office spaces, penthouses, restaurants and concept stores.

Follow Ashiesh Shah here.

Pierre Yovanovitch

If you are an interior designer in search of a fresh lease of ideas or simply looking for ways to amp your interiors, this Instagram account is the one for you.

The eponymous Paris-based atelier was founded by Pierre Yovanovitch in 2001. It blends elements of modern architecture, vintage furniture and high-end art to create projects which are not only beautiful but also exude a unique personality of their own. The Instagram page is like a walk through Yovanovitch’s projects and features a seamless concoction of open spaces and furniture.

From office areas to commercial high rises, hotels and residential buildings — every design by Yovanovitch mirrors his master ability to weave historical elements to suit modern lifestyles and tastes.

Yovanovitch also opened a studio in New York in 2018, which showcases some of his classic designs. Among Yovanovitch’s noted residential projects are Château de Fabrègues and Saint-Germain-des-Prés in France, while commercial ones include restaurants and hotels such as Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London and Le Coucou Hotel in France. They house some of the signature furniture pieces by the designer which reflect his visionary style.

Follow Pierre Yovanovitch here.

Charles Zana

This Tunisia-born Parisian architect views his projects with a high French lifestyle at the forefront. This is seen in all of Charles Zana’s works where he strives to create a ‘domestic theatre’ for his clients. Across a successful architecture career spanning three decades, Zana has paid special attention to space and volume, and he accentuates them with the kind of materials and colours used.

His IG account is evident of his bold style and eye for detail, weaving in elegant sophistication, fluid space and comfort. Zana uses his craftsmanship and sensitive vision to inspire new furniture shapes and architectural designs for his clients spread across the world. Some of his noted projects include Hôtel Lou Pinet Saint-Tropez and Hotel Crillon Le Brave in France.

In 2019, David Caméo, director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, named him Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.

Follow Charles Zana here.

Rooshad Shroff

Rooshad Shroff is extremely well known in the modern furniture and design sector. If you are thinking of ways to reuse your traditional furniture or design elements with a modern and minimalist touch, then this is the Instagram account to follow.

Shroff founded the eponymous brand in 2011, in Mumbai which is known for its aesthetically integrated design. Its work ranges from architecture to interiors and even bespoke furniture. Through the label, Shroff ensures utmost attention to detail and promises artisanry and high end luxury in each of his projects.

Additionally, Shroff’s studio entered the field of visual merchandising, and French luxury brand Hermès assigned them an interesting project — designing their boutique window displays in Mumbai and Delhi for seven years running.

The incredible architecture designer has bagged many awards including the Elle Décor International Design Award (EDIDA), Designer of the Year (India) in 2017, and the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Award in 2018.

Follow Rooshad Shroff here.

Shabnam Gupta

Elements of beauty inspired by nature interspersed with earthy tones, rustic edges and an overarching contemporary vibe characterise interior designer and artist Shabnam Gupta’s projects. Every Instagram post on her page reflects these themes and her vision.

She is the mastermind behind some of the most lavish homes of A-list Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Kangana Ranaut, and the late Irrfan Khan. Besides this, the award-winning designer is also the brain behind some amazing restaurant spaces including Tanjore Tiffin Room, Viman Nagar Socials and Bar Stock Exchange.

Gupta was included in the list of AD 100 architects in 2019, and won the Elle Deco International Design Awards for wall covering and finishes in 2017.

Follow Shabnam Gupta here.

John Pawson

Think minimalism to the T and John Pawson’s Instagram feed is the place to be. Such is his minimal aestheticism that Pawson doesn’t even caption his posts and keeps viewers and followers imagining about the project. Intriguing isn’t it?

One of his most high profile projects includes the renovation of the Commonwealth Institute in Kensington as the new address for the Design Museum. Despite being such a prolific architect, the UK doesn’t recognise him as an official architect as he never completed his training.

However, in 2019, Pawson’s contribution to design and architecture was recognised and he was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Follow John Pawson here.

Zaha Hadid Architects

One of the most prolific and globally renowned architects and designers, Zaha Hadid continues to be known for her futuristic and bold designs which make a long-lasting impression.

The late architect’s firm, Zaha Hadid Architects, has one of the best architecture-based Instagram accounts and is a company which creates cultural, commercial and residential buildings. Its designs are in tandem with the surroundings and are also extremely functional.

The company was founded by Hadid in 1979, and their first project was the Vitra Fire Station (1990-1993) in Germany which features a linear layered series of walls with program elements. Another jaw-dropping project is the Antwerp Port House (2009 – 2016) — a bold futuristic space embodying the dynamics of the city port.

Hadid also founded Zaha Hadid Design in 2006, and it is a platform for all kinds of modern furniture and innovative brand collaborations, with names like Bulgari jewellery and The Owner eyewear for making statement pieces bearing the style and perfection of both companies. Presently, the company is managed by Maha Kutay and Woody Yao.

Follow Zaha Hadid Architects here.

(Main image credit: Chris Precht/ Instagram; Featured image credit: Ashiesh Shah/ Instagram)